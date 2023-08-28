PASTA CORNER on East 53rd Street is Now Open for Dining and Take-Out

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending a press preview for the first NYC location of Pasta Corner located on East 53rd Street between Madison and 5th Avenues. The eatery is in the ideal neighborhood for theatergoers, area shoppers, museum attendees, and people touring the Rockefeller Center area. Our readers like the modern, inviting interior and there’s an efficient take-out counter in the front of the house.

Pasta Corner is the first Big Apple outpost of the popular fine-casual spot that first opened in 2021 at The Original Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles before expanding to Paris and Lille, France. The idea for Pasta Corner came during the pandemic when bakery owner, Vincent Benoliel and his longtime friend, the French popstar, Matt Pokora were sharing a house and cooking during lockdown in Los Angeles. Benoliel, who runs Michelina, an artisanal boulangerie and patisserie at the farmer’s market, had the opportunity to take another stand for a new concept. Pasta Corner was born in partnership with Pokora.

Pasta Corner is a destination for fresh house made pastas and sauces, wine, beer, coffees, French pastries and an array of gourmet products. Guests can buy fresh house made pasta and sauces to cook at home along with freshly baked goods and an array of Italian gourmet products. At this hybrid grocery and restaurant, you can watch the pastas being made right in front. Shelves will be stocked with gourmet products like olive oils, balsamic vinegar, spices and dry goods.

Two-dozen varieties of pasta and house made sauce combinations are available for takeout, delivery or to eat in. A dining area and small kitchen counter in the rear of the house offers stylish seating. The menu features traditional pasta shapes like penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle and lumache, lasagna, filled ravioli, and tortellini. Premium ingredients are used in all of Pasta Corner’s chef inspired dishes including Italian DOP cheeses, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, French butter and fresh black truffles. Benoliel’s signature housemade sweet and savory croissants and their other pastries are ideal with the eatery’s coffee program.

We had the pleasure of sampling some of the delicious menu items that guests will relish including their Gaspacho Soup, Garlic Bread, Charcuterie & Cheese Plate, Tagliatelle Black Truffle, Penne Arrabiatta, and Tiramisu.

Pasta Corner is a new spot that you will be pleased to discover. It is located at 9 East 53rd St. between Madison and 5th Avenue. It will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner with their signature brunch buffet on Sundays. Hours are Mon. – Fri. 7am – 9pm; Sat. 11am – 9pm; and Sun 9am – 9pm. They will also offer catering starting September and baking classes later in the fall. For more information and full menus, please visit https://www.pastacorner.com/.

Photo Credit: Francesco Sapienza