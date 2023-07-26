Chef Spotlight: Chef Yuu Shimano of RESTAURANT YUU

Chef Yuu Shimano of RESTAURANT YUU

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Restaurant Yuu is the first restaurant from Chef/Owner Yuu Shimano. Chef Yuu began his culinary training at Tsuji Culinary Institute in both Osaka, Japan and Lyon, France, graduating in 2002. He spent the first 12 years of his career in France, beginning at two-Michelin-starred La Villa des Lys at the Hotel Majestic in Cannes before becoming the Chef de Partie of Meats and Sauces at three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy in Paris. In 2017, he was tapped by Tokyo Restaurant Factory to open MIFUNE New York where he served as Executive Chef for five years and garnered a Michelin plate. Restaurant Yuu provides a unique culinary experience that reflects Chef Yuu’s French culinary training and his Japanese heritage, in an 18-course French omakase format served nightly at a large L-shaped chef’s tasting counter. To bring the experience to life, he has appointed an all-star cast of Chef de Cuisine Shuji Furukawa (previously Executive Chef of The Gallery by Odo), Pastry Chef Masaki Takahashi (two-Michelin-starred Narisawa in Tokyo), and Sommelier Akio Matsumoto (Michelin-starred Torien, three-Michelin-starred L’Effervescence in Tokyo). 

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Yuu Shimano of Restaurant Yuu for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When I was a child, my mother always had the approach of cooking without chemicals so things such as instant noodles did not exist in our household like they did for other families. When I was around 7 or 8, I started to be interested in cooking, so I decided to help my mother when it came to preparing our meals. I also want to note that I hated vegetables, but they were almost unavoidable as my mother would use vegetables in most of her dishes; however, when she cooked vegetables, I didn’t dislike them and wondered why vegetables tasted so good when she prepared them.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mother was my greatest inspiration during my childhood but as I grew up and spent time working in France, I also gained tremendous respect for Guy Savoy, whom I worked under for two years. 

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I spent 8 years working in Japan and in France in Michelin-starred restaurants, but during my career, I became very interested in the French classical style of cuisine. This led me to think about what it means to create a Japanese-French style of cuisine.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

If I had to say what distinguishes me from other chefs, it would be my hard work and attention to details for each of my dishes. When I am creating a dish, I usually work backwards, as I have to first visualize the image of the plate and then work from there in terms of preparing the dish. After visualizing the dish, I execute it considering every detail that will be pleasing for our guests. For example, my signature dish Duck Foie Gras Pie begins with inspiration from Guy Savoy, then I work hard to add small details to improve its flavor and add my own touch like drying-aging duck breast in my restaurant and making the pastry shell from scratch. 

What is your favorite meal?

If I have to pick a favorite meal it would be Japanese white rice; but I do enjoy traditional French cuisine the most. However, this doesn’t take into account that when I travel, I love and respect the local food scene and their comfort food. 

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

At Restaurant Yuu, we serve an 18-course French omakase tasting menu at an 18-seat chef’s counter that is set in front of an open kitchen, so that each of our guests can see how much work goes into creating each dish before it is served. 

Restaurant Yuu is located at 55 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 For more information, visit https://www.yuunewyork.com/restaurantyuu/ and call (347) 422-0270.

Photo Credit: Provided by Restaurant Yuu and Chef Yuu Shimano



