Review: GRAND BAR AND SALON-posh space serving quality drinks and locally sourced cuisine

Feb. 05, 2023  
Inside the luxurious Soho Grand Hotel, you'll find the equally stunning Grand Bar and Salon. This bar and lounge is nestled right off the lobby near check-in and makes for the perfect spot to grab drinks whether you're a hotel guest or not.

The space is stand out. When you arrive you're in the lounge area with neutral tones mixed and pops of teal that give a relaxed vibe while still keeping things fancy. Plus, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer an incredible view of the bustling city below. Everything about the space, right down to the perfectly manicured plants and candlelit tables, creates an intimate ambiance that makes you want to linger. Grab a seat on one of the chairs or sofas and someone will be right with you to take your order.

You can also make your way to the back of the room where you'll find the bar made of marble oak paired with soft leather stools, and chandeliers modeled after the New York Public Library.

As the night goes on, this swanky space turns its low-key vibe into something a bit more energetic for the dancing crowd with a live DJ spinning every Thursday evening starting at 8 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm.

If you're a whiskey lover, you've come to the right place as the Grand Bar and Salon offers over 50 rare American whiskeys, including Angel's Envy, Widow Jane, and Eagle Rare Single Barrel 10 Year. There are plenty of other craft cocktails to enjoy as well, and not just a solid Old Fashioned. Here you have your pick of the Hell's Hundred Acres, made with jalapeño infused blanco tequila or the Coupe de Jardin made with gin, rhubarb, and strawberry.

While this place is ideal for drinks before or after dinner and dancing the night away, it also serves food that's well worth trying. If you're in the mood for something light, there's the ahi tuna tartare with chives or the grilled pita bread served with ricotta. Anything from the smoked chili glazed short rib to the baked macaroni and cheese can make for the ideal entree if you're staying for dinner.

Breakfast is also served along with a bountiful brunch that includes anything from housemade granola to steak and eggs and buttermilk pancakes. No matter what time of day you come, there's an expansive menu that offers a wide variety of locally-sourced fare to choose from.

Grand Bar and Salon is located at 310 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.sohogrand.com/dining/grand-bar/ or call 212.965.3588.

Photo Credit: Grand Bar and Salon



