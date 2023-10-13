SFOGLINI Pastas for National Pasta Day on 10/17 and Every Day

Editor's Note: National Pasta Day is on Tuesday, 10/17 so be ready to celebrate. But you can make every day a pasta day with Sfoglini and their fine selection.

Sfoglini (pronounced Sfo-LEE-nee) is the cult-favorite American pasta maker, known for its high-quality pastas and creative pasta shapes. Based in New York’s Hudson Valley, Sfoglini combines the best organic American grains with classic Italian techniques to create its line of more than 30 different types of pasta from Semolina Trumpets and Hemp Reginetti, to the recently launched Sporkful Collection, made in collaboration with The Sporkful food podcast host Dan Pashman. Available online and in more than 1000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods and independent grocers, Sfoglini is bringing excitement and innovation to the pasta aisle.

Made in New York’s Hudson Valley and utilizing North American ingredients and Italian techniques, Sfoglini pastas are extruded through traditional bronze dies/plates then slow-dried overnight at a low temperature to preserve nutrients, resulting in maximum flavor and texture in their pastas. Sfoglini’s award-winning pastas have received national recognition, including winning 2 gold medal awards at The Good Food Foundation’s Good Food Awards 2023, being named one of TIME Magazine’s best inventions (for their Cascatelli by Sporkful pasta shape) & winning a People Magazine Food Award, among others.

Here are some of Sfoglini’s creative & unique pastas.

The Sporkful Collection Variety Pack ($35.99) — Pasta makers Sfoglini and Dan Pashman from "The Sporkful Podcast" have reunited to release new pasta shapes following the viral sensation cascatelli. The two new shapes, named quattrotini and vesuvio, were created with Pashman’s critical taste in pastas to maximize three qualities: forkability (how easy it is to get the pasta on the fork and keep it there), sauceability (how well the pasta shape holds sauce), and toothsinkability (how satisfying it is to bite into).

The Best of Sfoglini Pasta Sampler ($26.99): now updated to include Sfoglini’s award-winning Cascatelli by Sporkful, the set is a great way to gift someone the best pasta starter package. It includes Sfoglini’s must-have favorites; Cascatelli by Sporkful, Semolina Trumpets, Whole Grain Blend Reginetti, and Porcini Trumpets, in addition to 4 recipes created by Sfoglini chefs.

Semolina Specialty Pasta Sampler (link live in October) ($24.99): This quartet of organic semolina pastas is perfectly crafted to capture every bit of sauce; Trumpets, exceptionally fanciful with its cascading ruffles; Sfoglini’s ribbon shaped pasta, Reginetti, is reminiscent of lasagna edges; Radiators, with nooks and ruffled edges to capture delectable morsels; and Zucca, plump and round as an open pumpkin, offers a pocket that fills up with sauce to deliver a perfect juicy bite. The kit also includes 4 recipes designed for the pastas.

Sfoglini will also be having a sitewide National Pasta Day sale on October 17th + 18th, where you can take 20% off $50+ purchases using the code PASTADAY23. For more information, please visit https://www.sfoglini.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Sfoglini