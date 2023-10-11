CHEFS ON TOUR Comes to Time Out Market New York 10/17

CHEFS ON TOUR

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Time Out Market is thrilled to bring their highly successful Chefs on Tour series to Time Out Market New York on Tuesday, October 17. Featuring New York City’s celebrated Chef, Michael Ayoub of Fornino and Dubai’s internationally-renowned Chef, Reif Othman, the two will create an unforgettable 8-course menu, each bringing their flavors and flare to a course, topped off with a joint dessert, and accompanied by specially-curated drink pairings. Building upon the incredible success of the initial Chefs on Tour experiences in Lisbon + Dubai this collaboration is bound to set The Big Apple’s culinary world abuzz. 

 

The menu will showcase both chefs' unique culinary styles, melding the classic Italian flair and woodfired techniques that Fornino is known best for with the cutting-edge innovations for which Chef Reif is globally acclaimed. Guests can anticipate an exclusive array of courses featuring Fornino's signature dishes alongside brand-new, never-before-served creations by Chef Reif. 

 

 

Event Details 

Date: October 17, 2023 

Time: 7PM – 10PM 

Cost: $120 

Location: Time Out Market NYC – 55 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 

Reservations: Space is limited, be sure to purchase your tickets early via Eventbrite. 

 

Time Out Market is a food and cultural market that brings a city’s best chefs together under one roof. With seven Markets globally, Time Out is home to over 140 outstanding chefs and culinary concepts, offering a community of culinary talent like no other. Chefs On Tour is an initiative that extends this global community by bringing together chefs from different Markets for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. 

Photo Credit: Provided by Chefs on Tour



