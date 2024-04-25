THE BEAST Speedboat Returns for the Summer to NYC Waterways

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Channel the Force on May 4th as NYC's only jet-powered thrill ride, The BEAST, kicks off the season. Brace for a wild ride down the Hudson River, from Pier 83 to the Statue of Liberty, with twists, turns, and tons of splashy action.

This year, in honor of Star Wars Day, The BEAST promises guests an exhilarating sightseeing experience unlike any other. To celebrate the occasion, thrill seekers who dress up in their best Star Wars gear will board for free only on opening day!

This state-of-the-art speed boat is equipped with 1400 BHP horsepower and two ZF 3000 marine gears. It rockets guests through the water at a heart-pounding 40 knots (about 45 mph), adding an exciting adrenaline rush to the sightseeing experience of NYC’s famous landmarks.

Cruises depart every hour between 11:00am – 6:00pm, six days a week (closed on Mondays), and tickets start at $32 for adults and $25 for children for 30-minute adventurous rides.

Guests can purchase tickets here: https://www.thebeastnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

###