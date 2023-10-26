PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to attend a very special luncheon at The Modern on West 53rd Street in NYC where we were learned about the elegant Italian wines by Pasqua. The event was hosted by Allessandro Pasqua, a third generation member of the renowned, creative wine making family. He commented about the gathering, "It is a moment of pride for us." Allessandro also gave guests fascinating insights about the company's wines and pointed out how they each reflect sense of where they are produced.

An excellent presentation by Master of Wine, Christy Canterbury guided attendees through a tasting of six iconic red wines from Pasqua’s wine portfolio that offer a new, compelling image of traditional products from Veneto and the Valpolicella region. She was impressed by the selection saying, "I'm very excited to present all of these wines."

The star of the event was Veneto’s indigenous grape, Corvina, known for its finesse and versatility, which the winery has interpreted in rare and captivating ways.

Whether it's the more structured Amarone, the Valpolicella Classico or the delicate and refreshing rosé, each Pasqua wine showcases the innovation and craftsmanship that defines the treasured winemaking philosophy that has made Pasqua a premier producer.

During the tasting, Christy Canterbury presented six beautifully blended Pasqua red wines and spoke about their individual qualities. The wines included the following:

-11 Minutes Rosé Trevenezie IGT 2022 - 50% Corvina, 25% Trebbiano, 15% Syrah and 10% Carmenere; This rosé has a fresh character with an intense and complex bouquet.

-Famiglia Pasqua Ripasso DOC Superiore 2021 - Made from 60% Corvina, 20% Rondinella, 10% Corvinone and 10% Negrara; This ruby red wine is rich and full bodied with intense aromas of wild cherries with round tannins on the palate.

-Passione Sentimento Rosso Veneto IGT 2021 - Made from 40% Merlot, 30% Corvina, and 30% Crostina; This wine has a rich deep color. It is full of black and red cherry flvors with a hint of spice. The strength of the tannins provide a long lovely finish.

-Mai Dire Mai Valpolicella DOC Superiore 2015 - Made from 50% Corvina, 30% Corvinone, 10% Rondinella, and 10% Oseleta; This elegant wine is intense and complex offering scents of cedar wood and balsamic. On the palate it is warm and intnse offering fine rounded tannins and a long spicy finish.

-Famiglia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG 2018 - Made from 65% Corvina, 25% Rondinella, 5% Corvinone, and 5% Negrara; This wine has a beautiful deep red color. On the nose it is full of red fruits such as currant and cherry mingling with spicy notes and the sweet notes of vanilla. It has a velvety mouthfeel with silky tannins and a long persistant finish.

-Mai Dire Mai Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG 2013 - Made from 65% Corvina, 15% Corvinone, 10% Rondinella, and 10% Oseleta; This highly concentrated wine has a great structure. The nose reveals aromas of morello cherry, cedar wood and hints of leather. On the palate, the wine is warm and rich with notes of ripe black fruit, cloves, and mocha. The tannins are decisive providing a charming, lingering finish.

We highly recommend Pasqua wines to our readers. Look for them when you are buying wine and dining out. With the holidays coming, the beautiful bottling is ideal for presenting wine at dinner and gifting. For more information, please visit https://pasqua.it/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pasqua