CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15. It’s a special time when we honor the history, culture, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

We have the ideal way for our readers to celebrate with delicious Latin cuisine that use the authentic products by Cacique Foods. Here are three of their classic, authentic recipes for delectable meals that you can make and enjoy.

Authentic Queso Fresco Enchiladas – This classic Mexican dish is made with Cacique’s Crema Mexicana and Queso Fresco. Crema Mexicana has a pure rich and creamy taste with an ever so slight tinge of buttery sweetness. Queso Fresco cheese was brought to Mexico from Burgos, Spain and has become a staple in authentic Mexican cuisine.

Tacos Dorados With Chorizo, Oaxaca, And Queso Fresco – Take your tacos up a notch with Cacique’s Chorizo, with selections available in Pork, Beef & Soy. The recipe also uses Queso Fresco, Crema Mexicana and Oaxaca. Oaxaca was created long ago in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, for which it’s named. Like Mozzarella, Oaxaca is traditionally dipped into salt water at the end of the process to form a thin rind.

Chorizo and Eggs – Looking to shake up your breakfast? Cacique’s robust, spicy Chorizo makes breakfast so much more interesting. Cacique’s Chorizo uses rich spices and earthy herbs, unique to the authentic chorizo made in Mexico, to create a sausage with an unparalleled depth of flavor.

Discover more products and recipes with Cacique Foods. Other items that customers love include their authentic dips and salsas, sopes, and drinks.

For more information, please visit https://www.caciquefoods.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cacique Foods