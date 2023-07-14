taste56 Wine Store and Interactive Tasting Room Opens in DUMBO

Jul. 14, 2023

Here are the exciting details about the opening of taste56, the new wine store and interactive tasting room is now open in DUMBO at 53 Water Street, in Brooklyn.

taste56 is housed in a landmark building dating back to 1892. The store features original raw elements of the building, including sleet stone used to build the Brooklyn Bridge, juxtaposed by furniture designed in collaboration with taste56 founder James Fantaci and Chris Miano of CAM Design Co.

James Fantaci is the founder of taste56. With more than 20 years in the wine and hospitality industry in New York, California and Tuscany, Italy, he is the innovator behind taste56’s proprietary Palate Character taxonomy and online Digital Somm, and multi-disciplinary designer behind the venue.

 At taste56, sommeliers with decades of experience, previously of Oxalis, Restaurant Daniel, Union Square Hospitality Group’s Marta and others, work the floor daily and offer guided tastings of 56 highlighted wines. Guests can walk-in any time for a tasting or to shop the full wine selection, solo or with friends, all of which is visually organized by “Palate Character”, an intuitive organization system that groups wine together based on characteristics of the wine rather than grape varietal or geographical region.  

In addition to the in-store experience, taste56 offers same day pickup and delivery throughout New York City. In the coming weeks, bar56, taste56’s sister restaurant and wine bar is expected to will open right next door.

For more information, visit taste56.com and follow on Instagram @taste56wines.

Photo Credit: Daniel Krieger


 



