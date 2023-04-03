EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style

Easter Sunday is just days away and it's the perfect time to make your final brunch, lunch or dinner plans. With daffodils in bloom and spring in full swing, everyone is getting in a celebratory mood. We have gathered a wide variety of restaurants and cuisine types that are sure to please every taste and style. Whether it's a table for one or for many more, check out these outstanding choices and make your reservations.

L'Amico at L'Eventi Hotel by Michelin starred chef Laurent Tourondel features an American menu with Italian influences. L'Amico honors the food of both Executive Chef Laurent Tourondel's past and present inspired by both his upbringing in the European countryside, and a career spent reimagining and redefining "American" cooking and classics. Brunch Specials include Poached White Asparagus, Spring Onion Soubise, Farm Egg, Morel Vinaigrette; Short Rib Uova Benedicta, Ramp Hollandaise, Creamed Kale; and Fior di latte panna cotta, mandarin-passion fruit granite. Dinner Specials include Mache & Shaved truffle salad, fava beans, lemon garlic vinaigrette, parmesan filone; Casarecci, braised lamb ragu, smoked ricotta, mint basil pesto; and Fior di latte Panna Cotta, Mandarin- Passion Fruit Granita.

Mollusca is an ideal brunch destination in the Meatpacking District to celebrate the holiday. Guests are greeted by a sleek interior with comfortable booths to enjoy the ambiance and a delicious meal coupled with craft cocktails, sparkling wine, and live music. The newly launched brunch menu by Executive Chef Christian Bonilla pairs perfectly with Mollusca's craft cocktails and a wide selection of spritzes and champagnes to complete the experience. Highlights of the brunch menu include: Scrambled eggs with uni with Siberian select black caviar; Brunch Burger, duck bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, harissa mayo, and cheddar cheese, served with truffle parmesan fries;Belgian Waffle, popcorn shrimp, fingerling potatoes, poached egg, and pesto. Guests may also choose from one of the 35 unique signature mussel sauces that are served with baguette and french fries, such as Mango Brie, Guinness Sour Cream, and Chocolate, Banana, M&Ms. On Easter, brunch will be served from 11 am - 4 pm. Mollusca's location is ideal for those who would like to take a post-meal walk up the highline.

noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized Modern Hawaiian restaurant in the East Village from Chef/Partner Chung Chow has something for everyone -especially those who like to try new things such as SPAM and Hawaiian-style fried chicken. Brunch will be served on Easter from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, and the full menu is available. The dishes are well portioned and come at a very approachable price point. Brunch-goes can choose to order meals or use the extensive menu to create a sort of Hawaiian-style tapas experience. noreetuh's award winning wine list, curated by Managing Partner Jin Ah (Per Se, Jungsik) perfectly complements the cuisine.

Steak Frites Bistro, the recently opened Parisian style bistro in Hell's Kitchen from Chef-Owner Adam Schop, will be offering brunch from 11:00 am - 3 pm. Guests can choose from notable selections such as: Moroccan Baked Eggs, with peppers, onions, chickpeas, and charred tomato sauce; Quiche Lorraine, with melted onions, bacon, and gruyère; Spaghetti Au Poivre, with peppercorns, egg yolk, and truffle pecorino; or their mouthwatering Burger Français, a dry-aged prime beef blend patty topped with gruyère, dijonnaise, shallots, and cornichons, served on brioche with pommes frites. To pair with brunch, the beverage program designed by French-Canadian Alex Cajuste, the Beverage Director of Miss Lily's 7A Café, features cocktails that use French spirits as the base. After a delicious brunch, friends and family may stroll to Hudson Yards, only a few a blocks away, for some shopping, or head over to Hudson River Park for a scenic walk.

Hortus NYC, the fashion-forward Michelin-recognized Modern Asian restaurant in NoMad has become known for incorporating flavors from China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia in unique ways that will take guests on a culinary journey at an approachable price point. On the restaurant's second level, Hortus NYC features a hidden garden that creates the perfect environment for Easter lunch. After lunch, guests can take a stroll through Madison Square Park or go window-shopping up Fifth Avenue. Hortus NYC is open for lunch on Easter from 11:30 am - 3:30 pm.

Archer & Goat in Harlem is offering Easter Brunch and dinner. With a cozy backyard and expansive outdoor dining space in the front (both heated), Harlem's Archer & Goat is a great spot to enjoy an Easter meal outdoors. This popular brunch destination, known for their unique fusion of Latin American and South Asian flavors inspired by the owners' culinary heritages, will offer their weekend brunch and dinner menus all day on Easter Sunday from 12pm - 7pm. They will be serving dishes like Breakfast Arepas with hanger steak (or cauliflower), poached organic eggs and cilantro hollandaise; A&G Hot Chicken Sandwich a spicy fried chicken sandwich on a bun with maple aioli and pickled strawberries, served with fries; Spiced French Toast with rose whipped cream, date and pistachio crumble, and glazed orange. The $25 one hour bottomless mimosas will be offered in addition to other brunch cocktails like Pica Pica Bloody Mary with vodka, house bloody mix, masala spiced rim, an olive and pickled okra; and a special for Easter weekend, the Conejo ("rabbit") with mezcal, fresh carrot juice, jalapeno and lime. Dinner dishes (all day) include Crispy Brussels Sprouts with chimichurri; Roasted Duck breast with mango and lemon curtido relish; Shrimp Curry with turmeric rice; Carne Asada hanger steak (or sub portobellos), crispy tostones, arugula and avocado vinaigrette; rosewater scented Tres Leches Panna Cotta with candied pistachios.

Atti in Brooklyn offers a Han Sang Feast interactive celebratory experience great for the whole family (or just two). This Easter, Atti in Downtown Brooklyn highlights fine dining Korean barbecue. The focus of the menu is the Atti Han Sang feast (han means big, sang is table) which includes four select cuts of beef including prime ribeye dry-aged in house for 45 - 60 days, and more than a dozen side dishes served Bansang-style (traditional Korean royal table setting) including rice, soup and condiments. The cuts change but can feature prime hanger, dry-aged ribeye, wagyu, kalbi (short rib) and more. Pillowy egg souffle, doenjang (fermented soybean) stew, housemade kimchi, scallion salad, mushrooms, rice cakes, seasonal ssam with ssamjang sauce, and more fill the table before the meats arrive. The staff cooks the meat on the table's built-in grill in front of guests, recommending sides and condiments that complement each cut best. Snowflake Bingsoo, Korean shaved ice, caps the meal.

Soogil in the East Village is the place to be on Easter for an elegant tasting menu. Chef/owner Soogil Lim takes inspiration from his classic French culinary training and experience at Restaurant Daniel, as well as his Korean background, to create a six-course Spring Chef's Tasting Menu debuting in time for Easter. Dishes include Caviar + Tuna with Black Diamond Ossetra caviar, bluefin tuna, crème fraiche and seaweed served in a potato shell, Morel & Onion Soup with chicken, morel mushrooms, gruyere and potato beignet; and gochujang crusted Black Cod with kamut and swiss chard. For the main course, options include Beef Wellington with beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelles, prosciutto in phyllo pastry with song-yi mushrooms and pickled ramps, and 24-hour soy bordelaise sauce or Wagyu with song-yi mushrooms, ramps, pinenuts. Soogil's signatures Nurungji Foie Gras Hudson Valley Foie Gras with spinach, cherries, ramps and almonds and Uni Bowl Sea urchin, smoked trout roe, seaweed pureed rice, gamtae can be added to the menu. For dessert, it's a choice of the playful Jenga Tower of stacked crispy corn "churros" topped with black sesame gelato and sprinkled with Korean seven-grain powder or Mango Sorbet with strawberry sauce mascarpone and vanilla beans.

Loreley Beer Garden on the LES presents a hoppy Easter Sunday at Loreley Beer Garden! Guests can enjoy brunch and craft beers in their heated outdoor garden and dining room decked out with spring flowers for Loreley's Spring Beer and Cocktail Festival (now through April). All day on Easter (12pm - 12am), there will be happy hour specials on American IPAs, perfect with brunch dishes such as Eggs Benedict on crispy house potato pancakes;Eggs Royale with smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce over potato pancakes; Chicken Schnitzel & Waffles; Buttermilk Pancakes with fresh berries, baked-to-order Cinnamon Rolls drizzled with cream cheese icing, and more served 12pm - 4pm. Not into beer? Loreley's cocktails like their famousFrosé (rosé, vodka, pureed strawberries) and the new Frozen Espresso Martini (Tito's vodka, Rise Nitro Cold Brew and Kahlua, topped tableside with a smoke bubble releasing a delicious aroma of coffee) are both spring and Easter celebration friendly.

Benoit, Alain Ducasse's bistro in the heart of Midtown has an Easter brunch this year that screams "Spring!" The restaurant will be offering a special Easter 3-course menu featuring colorful dishes fit for the holiday. Indulge in Egg Florentine or Amberjack Crudo for starters, Stuffed Lamb with yogurt and wild garlic or Saumon en Croûte for mains and deserts like Lemon and Passion Fruit Tart, all surrounded by family and friends.



KYU in NoHo is Manhattan's beloved dining destination for Asian-inspired, wood-fired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and chic atmosphere invites guests to hop on over and celebrate Easter with a decadent Brunch. On Sunday, April 9, from 12PM to 3PM, guests can indulge in executive chef Chris Arellanes' inventive brunch plates offering a rich exploration of interpretive Asian technique and ingredients. In addition to fan-favorites such as Short Rib Eggs Benedict with yuzu hollandaise and Black Sugar Cinnamon Roll with chai cream cheese frosting, guests can expect newly rolled out brunch dishes just in time for the holiday. Highlights include the Ssamjang Chicken Sandwich with roasted garlic aioli, a Smoked French Dip sandwich topped with grilled jalapeno aioli, fried egg, black garlic jus and the Duck Scramble served with toasted rice and creamy gochujang.

AND JUST ACROSS THE RIVER!

Blu on the Hudson will be serving a special menu for Easter from 2 pm to 9 pm in addition to their a la carte menu. The restaurant has officially opened to the public and is located in Weehawken, New Jersey. The restaurant provides stunning views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, with a forward seafood menu accented by a top-flight steak program, homemade pasta, a one-of-a-kind cocktail program, and a soon-to-come rooftop event space.

Halifax on the Hudson River waterfront in Hoboken is the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely Easter Brunch and the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline. Their Bubbles Brunch includes a bottle of bubbly and a parade of unlimited small plates featuring Challah French Toast with almonds and maple whipped cream; Halifax Smoked Salmon on crostini with cream cheese, scallion and capers; Warm Quiche with caramelized onion and fontina; Potato Poutine cheddar cheese curds, chives and sherry gravy; Beef Sliders on brioche buns with bacon-onion marmalade, white cheddar; Golden Beet Salad with arugula, farro, goat cheese, and candied pistachio. Bubbles Brunch is $48 per person with a bottle of sparkling wine; $34 without wine, a la carte also available.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy