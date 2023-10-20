DEL MAGUEY Mezcal Teams up With Shaker & Spoon for Halloween Cocktail Kit

Oct. 20, 2023

Shaker & Spoonthe monthly cocktail kit subscription service that takes your mixology skills to the next level has teamed up with Del Maguey to ensure you can get crafty with your cocktails this Halloween.

Thanks to the Mezcalloween 3: A Shocker in Oaxaca Box, you will have all the necessary ingredients and recipes to mix up tasty libations such as the Paloma Muerta, Red-Handed Ripper, and the Big Boo - all made with Del Magueys newest expression, VIDA Puebla!

Get to know Del Maguey better.  Their mezcal is hand-crafted by individual Zapotec and Mixtec farmer families.  Del Maguey introduced artisanal mezcal to the world in 1995 and celebrates the traditions of ancestral villages that give each unique expression its own rich, sweet, and smoky character. For Del Maguey, mezcal is more than just an agave distillate made in Mexico. It is the culture and heritage of indigenous families. The heart of the maguey and the soul of the village.

For more information on Del Maguey, please visit https://delmaguey.com/.

