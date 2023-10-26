A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products

Oct. 26, 2023

We want to share with our readers details on the new products from A-Sha Noodles, the cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. Perfect for the cooler, fall weather, A-Sha Noodles offers various new noodle packages for cozy nights or for holiday gifting your favorite noodle-lovers.
 

All of A-Sha’s noodles are simply made with wheat, salt and water, and receive a unique 18-hour air-drying technique (never fried or frozen). In addition for being beloved for their signature air-dried noodles, A-Sha Noodles is well known for their popular collaborations with brands like Momofuku (which just debuted two new SKUs!), Hello Kitty & Friends, BT21, among others.

Here are four of the new A-Sha noodle products!

-Meteor Noodle Pantry Pack ($46.49) A-Sha Noodle’s innovative and popular Meteor Noodle – made with a patented, dual-blade form to create textured ridges and a pleasantly chewy bite – is launching with new sauces. A 3-in-1, the Pantry Pack, offers the Meteor Noodles with Zha Jiang (Fried) Sauce, a savory fermented soybean paste; Spicy Dan Dan Sauce, a balanced sauce that packs heat and zest, and Braised Beef Sauce, a rich sauce that can be enjoyed as the base of a soup or as a dry noodle sauce.

-Hello Kitty Gift Boxes ($34.49) Just in time for the holidays, A-Sha Noodles is launching two new gift boxes. Each box comes in festive Hello Kitty packaging for the holidays and contains 10 packs of A-Sha’s most popular noodles, Mandarin Noodles (medium cut), with two sauces, Sesame Paste and Original Soy.

-12 Days of Noodles ($39.99) This limited-edition gift set returns by popular demand! Each festively decorated box comes with 12 packs of noodles (Mandarin Noodles with OnionOriginal and Spicy Soy sauce) – the perfect gift for just about anyone on the holiday list.

-Pho Cup Noodles ($22.49) A-Sha introduces all-new Pho Cup Noodles in collaboration with Sanrio. Ready in just three minutes, these new Vietnamese-style noodles come in Hello Kitty and Friends packaging and in two flavors: My Melody Chicken Lemongrass and Kuromi Spicy Beef.

A-Sha Noodles can be found nationwide at retailers like Amazon, Costco, Target and H-Mart. This fall and winter, the brand will continue to roll out new products, including Hand Pulled Noodles with Scallion Sauce, a Pineapple Cake Gift Box, among others. 

For more information on A-Sha Noodles, please visit https://ashadrynoodle.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of A-Sha Noodles



