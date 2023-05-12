ST PIERRE BRIOCHE LOAF for Mother's Day Brunching-Delectable Recipes

Nothing says "merci beaucoup" to mom better than a homemade brunch on Mother's Day. Pre-sliced, utterly decadent and completely delicious, the sliced St Pierre Brioche Loaf lends itself to these three indulgent recipes to make Mother's Day "magnifique."

Check out the delectable recipes with St. Pierre Brioche Loaf that we know all your mother figures and moms will enjoy for a memorable meal with their loved ones.

Sweet Brunch French Toast with Bananas and Caramel Sauce

Start this Mother's Day with Parisian flair and the sweetest brunch. Rich caramel, delicious banana, and golden brioche come together in an original French Toast recipe for brunch to say a big merci to the most magnifique mom.

Nutella Bostock

A classic French pastry, Bostock was created as a way to use up day-old brioche. Soaked in syrup, generously smothered in frangipane and baked until it's crispy on top, Bostock is a delicious cross between French toast and an almond croissant. A sweet twist on the original recipe, this chocolatey Mother's Day treat adds a generous helping of Nutella and another slice of the Brioche Loaf.

Happy Egg Breakfast Brioche Toasts Stack

This Breakfast Toast Stack is filled with savory layers of juicy tomatoes, meaty mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and fresh chives. And for the grand finale, top it all off with a perfectly fried egg! It's the ultimate breakfast indulgence that's easy to make and sure to impress.

With a lightly sweet taste, delicate texture and irresistible richness, St Pierre's Brioche Loaf is delicious as is, simply toasted as a snack, or as an addition to any meal. For more information on St. Pierre, their products and where to buy them, please visit https://stpierrebakery.com/.

Photo Credit: St Pierre Bakery