Chef Spotlight: Brett Gannetti of SACKETT'S TABLE BUTCHER SHOP & RESTAURANT in Seneca Falls, New York

Brett Gannetti is a 28 year-old culinary talent. He is the Head Chef of Sackett’s Table Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Seneca Falls, New York. Gannetti was born in Auburn, New York and currently lives in Geneva, NY. He is working towards perfecting his career as one of the great young chefs in the Finger Lakes. He wants to inspire people to travel from near and far to the region and hopes they will come by to enjoy the charming farm-to-table restaurant, Sackett’s Table.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Gannetti about his career and Sackett’s Table for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Going down to Piccirillo’s to see my Grandma Pat slinging pizzas! I always wanted to follow in her footsteps- I spent so much time hanging out at the bar and watching her cook amazing meals at home, we’d go shopping together and to the restaurant and I’d help her peel shrimp- early memories for me.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Obviously my Grandma Pat, firstly. Then, Chef Moro was an inspiration to me at a young age (high school) and was my introduction to French cooking. After spending a few years with Moro, I moved on to the Inns of Aurora under Chef Patrick Higgins, who really encouraged me to find creativity in my cooking. The move to Sackett’s with Patrick was really natural, and allowed me to become a sous chef for the first time in my career, leading to where I am today.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My two favorite ingredients are butter (French) and tomatoes (Italian). I draw inspiration from all cuisines but always stick to my roots.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My steaks are incredible. I take pride in my attention to detail under pressure and building depth in flavors in every dish. I like trying new things too, but I try mostly to focus on the ingredients and making sure everything is as fresh as possible. That’s definitely key. I like to let the produce and the meat ‘speak for itself’.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Anything shared with family or the people closest to me. There’s nothing like breaking bread with the ones I love. If I had to choose, right now it’s a BBQ plate from Smokin Pete’s.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Sackett’s Table is a small Farm to Table restaurant and butcher shop in historic Seneca Falls. We serve elevated seasonal dishes created from produce and meat from our own farm- Suckerbrook Farms, and Rosenkrans beef and pork, butchered on site. Everything is made from scratch and it shows on our plates. Our meat case is stocked daily with unique cuts and sausages for shopping and dinner service. We pride ourselves in being a close knit little family and can’t wait to see you all at the restaurant!

Sackett’s Table is located at 23 Bridge Street, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. For more information, menus and hours of operation, visit http://sackettstablemarket.com/ and call 315.257.0024.

Photo Credit: Provided by Chef Brett Gannetti