By: Apr. 16, 2024
HAPPY THURSDAY Spiked Refreshers from Molson Coors
Get ready to start your weekend early thanks to Happy Thursday, a new line of bubble-free, fruity spiked refreshers from Molson Coors, now available on shelves nationwide.  Happy Thursday comes in four non-carbonated flavors with less than 10 grams of sugar and 4.4% ABV.  The four flavors are just ideal refreshers for the warm weather ahead.

-Strawberry – Bright and undeniably classic, our Strawberry flavored refresher is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Not too sweet, not too sour — just ripe.

-Pineapple Starfruit – Notes of sweet pineapple meet the zesty, citrusy notes of starfruit for a bright flavor fusion that is nothing short of tropical paradise.

-Mango Passionfruit – The dynamic, tropical flavors of mango and passionfruit. Sun-drenched sweetness meets tangy tart notes of spiked refreshment.

-Black Cherry – A nostalgic flavor, refreshed. Our Black Cherry balances ripe, flavorful sweetness with a touch of tartness for the perfect cherry moment.

Happy Thursday brings the bright flavor of the weekend with every sip. Find Happy Thursday near you by visiting drinkhappythursday.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Molson Coors



