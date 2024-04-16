HAPPY THURSDAY Spiked Refreshers from Molson Coors
Get ready to start your weekend early thanks to Happy Thursday, a new line of bubble-free, fruity spiked refreshers from Molson Coors, now available on shelves nationwide. Happy Thursday comes in four non-carbonated flavors with less than 10 grams of sugar and 4.4% ABV. The four flavors are just ideal refreshers for the warm weather ahead.
-Strawberry – Bright and undeniably classic, our Strawberry flavored refresher is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Not too sweet, not too sour — just ripe.
-Pineapple Starfruit – Notes of sweet pineapple meet the zesty, citrusy notes of starfruit for a bright flavor fusion that is nothing short of tropical paradise.
-Mango Passionfruit – The dynamic, tropical flavors of mango and passionfruit. Sun-drenched sweetness meets tangy tart notes of spiked refreshment.
-Black Cherry – A nostalgic flavor, refreshed. Our Black Cherry balances ripe, flavorful sweetness with a touch of tartness for the perfect cherry moment.
Happy Thursday brings the bright flavor of the weekend with every sip. Find Happy Thursday near you by visiting drinkhappythursday.com.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Molson Coors
Videos