BROOKLYN WINERY Announces Wine Tours and Tastings

Brooklyn Winery, New York's beloved metropolitan winery that recently relocated to the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg and opened a new restaurant, Rosette at Brooklyn Winery has officially launched their weekly Wine Tours + Tastings.

The tours, which take place every Tuesday evening are led by Brooklyn Winery's winemaking team and lead guests through the winery, production space, and barrel room. Staff will educate guests on all things winemaking - from harvesting and sourcing to fermenting and bottling. Guests will also receive an inside look at Brooklyn Winery's operations and how their team manages the challenges of producing wine in a metropolitan area - a rarity in the industry - while they taste five wines of the wines produced at Brooklyn Winery. The tours + tasting are a perfect Mother's Day gift, date night activity, or celebration occasion with friends and family.

Led by Winemaker Chuck Gergley and Executive Director Conor McCormack, Brooklyn Winery prides itself on detail, carefully overseeing every part of the winemaking process. While wine can be daunting, Brooklyn Winery's hyper-knowledgeable staff strive to educate guests in terms easily digestible, warmly and without pretension. Tickets are available for purchase here at $45 per person.

Brooklyn Winery is located at 61 Guernsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11222. For more information, visit their web site at https://bkwinery.com/.

Photo Credit: Loreto Caceres



