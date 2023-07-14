Review: LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City-The Ideal Food and Drink Experience

Lokal Eatery & Bar in Jersey City presents a dining experience that will inspire you to come back again and again. Every aspect of this restaurant has been designed to please customers. The attractive modern decor with a spacious bar and outdoor patio is very inviting and there’s seating for all size parties. Factor in the delicious food and drink along with friendly, attentive service and your visit reaches perfection.

Lokal’s location couldn’t be better. The wall-to-wall windows offer an incomparable, sweeping view of the Hudson River and Manhattan. There are plenty of convenient parking options nearby and New Yorkers can plan to take a quick PATH from the city to visit. The restaurant currently serves lunch, dinner, a daily Happy Hour, and weekend brunch. It’s a top spot for a business luncheon or to wind down after a busy workday.

We applaud owner, Mona Panjwani, a first-time restaurateur, who opened Lokal during the fall of 2019. Panjwani has an impressive background in finance followed by a successful events production business. When she discovered the space for Lokal, she considered it as a potential venue for events and then decided to make it a restaurant dedicated to Jersey City and the Garden State. In addition to being a go-to restaurant, it is a top setting for private parties for up to 400 people if all of the its indoor and outdoor spaces are utilized.

The restaurant’s diverse menu features locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and they are completely true to their motto, “Drink, Eat, Stay Lokal.” Fresh flavors with global influences abound on their menu that includes raw bar, appetizers, small plates, flatbreads, large plates, sides, and desserts all accompanied by an exquisite beverage menu. There are offerings for all tastes, styles, and dietary preferences including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free.

Kick off your meal with a Cheese or Meat Board for the table or a Flatbread like the Fig & Goat Cheese, Margherita and Greek selections. Soups and Salads are top starters and are ideal if you’re planning to eat light. We highly suggest the Roasted Beets salad. The perfectly roasted red beets are served on a bed of arugula is complemented by goat cheese, honeycomb, and pollen dust with a red wine dressing.

Small plates are great for sharing. Some of the guests favorites are Calamari, Shrimp Tempura, and the Crispy Brussels Sprouts. You’ll definitely want to order a Large Plate. They are the highlight of a meal at Lokal. The Braised Short Ribs are some of the best you’ll ever have. The tender, flavorful meat is served in a red wine reduction with pearl onions, baby carrots, smoked bacon and a smooth potato puree. Brick Chicken is a summery dish with a grilled half chicken, grilled corn, and swiss chard in a savory chicken jus. For those that are in the mood for seafood, the menu offers Grilled Salmon, and Grilled Branzino, You won’t want to miss the Mushroom Pappardelle. This vegetarian dish has a generous portion of light, al dente pasta ribbons topped with wild mushrooms, porcini oil and parmesan cheese.

Order some delectable sides to go along with your party’s meals such as the Garlic Fried, Truffle Fries, Roasted Italian Vegetables, Spiced Cumin Rice, Mushrooms or Charred Asparagus.

Dessert lovers have found a home. Top off your meal with luscious choices such as Crème Brulee, Tiramisu, Chocolate Molten Cake, or three scoops of Ice Cream. Relax a little longer and take in the views with perfectly prepared Espresso Martini, dessert wine, a digestif, tea, or coffee.

The beverage program features a comprehensive wine list by the bottle or glass with choices designed to pair with your food choices. The enticing artisanal cocktails are made with the finest spirits in flavorful combinations. One of the most popular is their Lychee Martini and for good reason. The fresh flavor of the lychee puree is perfectly balanced with vodka, st. germain, and lime juice. Classics that include Negroni, Margarita, Aperol Spritz, and Manhattan are expertly prepared. We like the Signature Cocktails like the refreshing Alan Katz with pineapple juice, celery salt, lemon, butterfly pea flour infused vermouth and a choice of vodka or pisco.

Lokal Eatery & Bar has a great vibe that has made it popular with singles, couples, families and friends’ groups. Find out why guests are making it their favorite spot in Jersey City and plan a visit. It is located at 2 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. The restaurant is just steps from the Newport PATH station, Exchange Place station and Harborside Ferry. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit https://www.lokaljc.com/ and call 201.222.6800. Follow Lokal Eatery & Bar on Instagram @lokaljc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lokal Eatery & Bar in Jersey City, NJ