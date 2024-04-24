Harriet's Rooftop Opens for the 2024 Season Opens for the 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harriet’s Rooftop at the luxury, mission-driven 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is officially open for the 2024 season! With breathtaking panoramic views of the East River, Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge as its backdrop, this rooftop oasis is the perfect setting for moments of relaxation, celebration, and connection.

Harriet's luxurious rooftop space is an unforgettable setting on the waterfront, decorated with reclaimed and sustainable materials throughout.

Rooftop-goers will enjoy a collection of bespoke libations and eclectic Asian-inspired light bites. Crafted using the finest seasonal ingredients and progressive techniques, the regionally-inspired beverage menu showcases innovative cocktails alongside some of the finest spirits, sustainable wines, and local beers.

Harriet's Rooftop is thrilled to introduce exciting new offerings, including the Sunday series Sol Together, DJ sets, and a lineup of specialty events for the summer season.

Sol Together is an exciting new summer series at Harriet’s Rooftop. Beginning May 5th, join us every Sunday for an electrifying rooftop experience featuring panoramic city views and sets from world-class DJs. Delve into an unparalleled rooftop experience where exquisite cocktails, awe-inspiring views, and captivating music converge.

From sunset cocktails and lively DJ sets to some of the most anticipated events of the year for Memorial Day, PRIDE, and the Fourth of July, Harriet's Rooftop is the go-to NYC venue.

Harriet's is located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St, Brooklyn, New York 11201. For more information, please visit HERE.

Image Credit: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge