THE STANDARD GRILL-A Must for Drinks and Meals in the Meatpacking District

A walk on the High Line in is not complete unless you visit The Standard Grill at 13th Street and Washington Street. Opened in 2009, it immediately became a popular destination in the Meatpacking District for all the right reasons. The ambiance, food, drink and service are all impeccable making your visit pure pleasure. Stop by solo, bring a date, or gather a group as there are seating options for all. The venue includes a welcoming bar and lounge, comfy banquettes, a stylish dining room, spacious outdoor patio, and a bustling biergarten. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner along with weekend brunch.

Simply stated, you’ll love the vibe! The Standard Grill is a contemporary restaurant that celebrates the best of New New York while maintaining the familiar feel of a beloved neighborhood bistro. It has a chic vibe that is totally inviting. We stopped by on a Saturday for an early dinner after touring the area, shopping, and gallery hopping.

Let’s talk food and drink! The modern American cuisine has inventive twists and the food offerings pair wonderfully with the global wine list curated by sommelier, Andrew Avery. The Beverage Director, Aaron Robin has developed a great program for cocktail enthusiasts.

As you peruse the menu, refresh with a drink such as the Honeymoon with vodka, honeydew melon, gentian, lemon and soda or their Naked & Almost Famous with mezcal, aperol, tumeric, citrus liqueur, and lemon.

Appetizers are a must. The Standard Grill is known for menu items that use the finest ingredients to create bold tastes. Whether you want to start with their Raw Bar, salad or a small plate, there are outstanding selections. We recommend a gluten free choice with a flavorful contrast. The creamy Lioni Burrata is served with grilled apricots, almonds and speck. The Chicken Liver Royale is delectable with sauternes gelee and crisp crostinis. Other starters include the Faroe Island Salmon Gravlax, Little Gem Caesar and Beet Soup.

It’s easy to select an entrée as there are taste sensations for all. The Wild Mushroom Risotto is a popular dish that is made to perfection with chantarelles, morels, leeks topped with hazelnuts. Let The Standard Grille show off their steakhouse fare with tender Skirt Steak with chimichurri butter or the Dry-Aged Bone-In NY Strip or Ribeye for two. Their fine steaks are cooked to guests’ exact liking. And Burger lovers will want to order The Standard Burger, a fan favorite topped with LTO, bacon American cheese, and special sauce on a sesame seed bun. Other entrée selections include their Grilled Ora King Salmon, Jumbo Tiger Prawns, Lobster Pasta and more. Order side for the table to complement your meals such as Asparagus, Crispy Potatoes or Roasted Heirloom Carrots.

Satisfy your craving for something sweet with a luscious dessert selection that includes the one of a kind Raspberry Fool with baked meringue, raspberry yuzu sorbet and crème fraiche. Other desserts include the Sour Cream Cheesecake, Homemade Sorbets & Ice Cream and Wake & Bake warm chocolate chip cookies. Finish your meal off with n Irish Coffee or aperitif.

The Standard Grill offers drink specials such as their Bloody Mary Bar, where guests can build their own Bloody Mary for just $16 with top-tier garnishes. The Happy Hour is held Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 7pm on where guests can enjoy $8 cocktails like their Martini, Garden Spritz Penny Drop and Aperol Spritz. The Extra (Dirty) Happy Hour occurs Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 6pm with a selection of $8 Martinis. In addition to the allure of delicious food and drink, The Standard Grill also offers scheduled live entertainment.

And here’s some very timely special news for our readers. The Standard Biergarten is offering an epic lineup from Saturday, September 16th - Tuesday, October 3rd of Oktoberfest specials, including Traditional German Fare, Carnival Games & Prizes, Live Music, Firkin Tapping, Competitions, Feats of Strength, Trivia, Daily Specials and Plenty of Bier, Sausage, Pretzels, and more.

The Standard Grill is located at 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014. Their current hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 7am to11pm; Friday and Saturday from 7am to 12am. For menus and more information, please visit https://thestandardgrill.com/.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker