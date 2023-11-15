THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!

Thanksgiving is only days away so it’s an ideal time to make your reservations to dine out or plan to order a take home feast. We have gathered fifteen restaurant options where the table will be set for you. And check out the seven spots that are preparing meals for you to take home. These choices will please every taste, style and budget. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

Restaurant Pearl at 33 Seaport Hotel is presenting a Thanksgiving menu that will make the holiday a wonderful event for you, friends and family. The menu is almost entirely inspired by traditional bon chon and Korean street food. For Thanksgiving, Chef Jorge Bruderer is serving turkey but he is also serving a variety of sides inspired by Americana classics – just in bon chon style. The dishes on his menu include Golden Yukon Puree with Mascarpone, Cracked Pepper, Chive Oil and Crispy Potato Skins; Doenjang Creamed Corn with Stracciatella and Bacon Lardons; Baked Yam and Butternut Squash Puree with Maple Caramel and Crispy Shallots; Roast Baby Carrots with Sunflower Seeds and Brown Butter; Old-Fashioned Truffled Stuffing; and Cranberry Sauce. For the holiday, the restaurant thoughtfully melds American traditions with Korean presentation

BLACKBARN Restaurant - The farm-to-table, American restaurant in the Flatiron from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler is offering a delectable three-course menu to celebrate the occasion. Priced at $110/per adult and $55/child 12 and under, the meal starts with Wild Mushroom Toast, Spiced Roasted Autumn Vegetables, and Venison Sausage served family style. For the main course, guests will have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce with caramelized shallots and Paupiettes of Sole & Shrimp Mousse with purple Peruvian potatoes in a lemon-chive Beurre Blanc sauce. Sides include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry Sauce are available family style. Guests will have their of homemade Warm Cinnamon-Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Cheesecake with Apple Cider Glaze & Whipped Cream, Butterscotch Bread Pudding with toffee sauce or Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie.

The Osprey, located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, celebrates Thanksgiving with a holiday menu curated by the renowned Chef Dan Churchill. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day, which showcases a diverse selection of traditional favorites and seasonal cocktails with modern twists. The venue steps away from Brooklyn Bridge Park offers a beautiful view and a welcoming, modern ambiance. The cost for adults is $110 and $45 for children.

Bad Roman, the buzzy Italian Restaurant from Quality Branded on the 3rd floor at 10 Columbus Circle, has a Thanksgiving offering, the Bad RomanTurkey Plate. It consists of Roasted Turkey Breast, Confit Turkey Thigh, Sweet Italian Sausage and Roasted Mushroom, Stuffing, Maple-Saba Glazed Kabocha Squash with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberry, and Mostarda and Rosemary Gravy for $56.

Journey NYC, located at 27 West 24th Street, will make your life a lot easier with seasonal specialty items for the holiday, along with their classics! This one-of-a-kind restaurant is bound to have the luxury vibe for friends and family that won’t have you lifting a finger. Journey is a unique dining entertainment enterprise, that introduces theatrical gastronomy to Manhattan, with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech and Broadway theatre in four unique experiences under one roof. For Thanksgiving, Journey A La Carte and Journey 360 will be open to the public from 6pm-12pm. Specials include A poached egg in cauliflower foam and mix of seasonal mushrooms ($19) with black truffle option (+$25); Homemade turkey and truffle sausage with peas, spring onion, carrots, and consommé ($36).

WANO will offer a Thanksgiving-Inspired 8-course Kaiseki tasting menu from November 21st to the 25th. Dishes will include an opening course of Mushroom Chawanmushi with Truffle Mushroom sauce, Japanese Kabocha Squash Pumpkin & Corn Soup, Lobster Tempura, and A5 Wagyu Beef Tenderloin with Cranberry sauce and Mashed potatoes. For dessert, WANO will serve Mascarpone Cheese Ice Cream and Fruits. On Thanksgiving, WANO will be opened from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. for dinner service.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, the modern brasserie located in The Times Square EDITION helmed by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, is celebrating the essence of Thanksgiving with the culinary experience of a Thanksgiving Feast. Gather with friends and family at this special Prix Fixe being offered at $95 per person and savor the flavors of the season with culinary options guaranteed to satisfy everyone. For the first course, indulge in your choice of a Chicory + Pumpkin Salad, Duck Liver Mousse, or Kabocha Squash Soup. Then, choose between the Black Truffle Tagliatelle, Roasted Heritage Turkey, Roasted Petite Filet Mignon, or Ora King Salmon from the mid-course and main-course menu options. And last but not least, choose between the delicious dessert offerings of a Crispy Pecan Pie, Lemon Torta Caprese or Tiramisu.

Restaurant Yuu, which was recently awarded one-Michelin Star after being opened for six months. This Thanksgiving, Chef Yuu will showcase a Thanksgiving menu that will be served on November 23rd, making it the perfect place to dine in luxury for the holiday. The experience includes an tasting menu, around 18 courses, that highlights a Turkey Porcini Pie layered in foie gras, porcini mushrooms, and minced turkey leg mixed with porcini mushrooms, all wrapped in spinach and baked in a pie crust, served in Albufeira sauce, as the main course. Optional wine and tea pairings to the tasting menu are also available. Executive Chef/Owner Yuu Shimano is a creative powerhouse and is constantly working to showcase fresh produce and proteins at the height of their seasonality, presented artistically with inventive French and Japanese flavor combinations. Thanksgiving seating times are at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Olmsted on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn is offering 3-course pre-fixe Thanksgiving dinner options. Olmsted is the acclaimed restaurant and garden from Chef Greg Baxtrom in Prospect Heights known for its creative use of seasonal produce from the backyard garden and local farmers. Examples of dishes include, Duck Liver Sable, Delicata Squash Vase, Turkey Banchan, Farro and Mushroom "Stuffing," Pumpkin Crumble among others. The price is $145 per guest and $28 for children.

Quality Meats in Midtown is serving a special Turkey Plate that consists of classic Thanksgiving dishes such as sliced turkey breast, confit turkey leg, roasted root vegetables, sweet potato mash, turkey sausage stuffing, and turkey gravy for $56. Quality Meats is the New-American restaurant with a focus on fine steaks. Known for their fresh, fun take on steakhouse classics and warm hospitality, Quality Meats takes inspiration from old school butcher shops and modern steakhouses, while adding an unexpected flare to the experience.

As You Are at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn will be offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner this holiday. Start with a bread basket for the table with Parker House Rolls and Cornbread, and choose between appetizers such as Seafood Bisque with horseradish creme fraiche and Chichories and Squash Salad with walnut, parmesan, and sage. Main courses include a Turkey Dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, braised collard greens, and citrus cranberry sauce, and ending with Pumpkin Pie with whipped cheesecake ganache, clementine sherbet, or Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie with coconut ice cream. Add-ons for the table include Sweet Potatoes with miso brown butter, Mac and Cheese and more. Additionally, all guests will get to take home a second serving of Thanksgiving to enjoy as leftovers with your choice of a Thanksgiving Hand Pie with turkey, stuffing, cranberry and gravy with a vegan version available as well. The price is $75 for adults and $40 for a two-course kid’s menu.

Peasant, the NoLita neighborhood institution with a seasonal, rustic wood-fired Italian menu from Marc Forgione, will be offering a special four-course Thanksgiving menu, with a choice of Primi including Squash Soup and Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Secondi such as Heritage Turkey with chestnut rotisserie gravy, Wagyu Beef Brisket with a Chianti reduction, or Wood Roasted Sea Trout, and a selection of Thanksgiving Contori for the table, like Stone Ground Polenta Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts, Wood Roasted Sweet Potato, and Cranberry Sauce. The dinner price is $135 for guests and $60 for children.

Soogil, the Korean/French gem in the East Village will offer a luxurious 5-course Thanksgiving feast on Thursday Nov. 23rd from 12pm - 9pm. Drawing on both Korean cooking and his French culinary training, Chef Soogil Lim has created a delicious, elegant menu that combines seasonal ingredients like honeynut squash, brussels sprouts and mushrooms with Korean influences and decadent foie gras and caviar. The five-course feast starts with a duo of amuses: Beef Tartar with songyi mushrooms, Korean pear and pine nuts and Foie Gras Mousse with candied pistachios, Sauternes jelly and a glazed fig. Crowned with osetra caviar, Amberjack & Caviar is also accented by apple, pomegranate, watermelon radish and 5-month aged kimchi; and followed by Honeynut Squash Soup with scallops, apple and gochujang crust. For entrée, guests will have a choice of Boneless Turkey Roulade stuffed with turkey farce and foie gras, served with cranberry sauce, vegetables and turkey gravy, or Beef Wellington with beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelles, and prosciutto in phyllo pastry, accompanied by matsutake mushrooms, honeynut squash and 24-hour soy bordelaise sauce. For dessert, Molten Chocolate Cake with vanilla ice cream or Mango Sorbet in a meringue shell filled with vanilla bean mascarpone, fresh mango and strawberries, and strawberry sauce. The menu is $145 per person.

Quality Bistro in Midtown has a Thanksgiving Turkey Plate featuring Roasted Turkey Breast, Sourdough Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potato for $56. Quality Bistro is the bustling, European-style brasserie located in midtown, Manhattan. With floor to ceiling wine cabinets and custom light fixtures accenting the welcoming and airy space, Quality Bistro is a dining destination perfect for any celebratory occasion. The French-inspired menu lends itself towards sharing, and features festive, table-side prepared dishes, inventive twists on French cocktails, and an extensive wine list.

HALIFAX Hoboken, known for its exquisite culinary offerings, has announced its Thanksgiving Day Prix Fixe Menu for $75 per person. Halifax invites guests to indulge in a memorable Thanksgiving experience filled with delectable gourmet flavors and warm ambiance. For appetizers, guests can choose from Poached Pear Salad, savor the rich flavors of the Kabocha Squash Soup, or Tuna Crudo. And for a unique twist on a classic, the Turkey Confit Deviled Eggs. For the main course, guests can choose from Local Heritage Turkey Breast, or the Squash Agnolotti for a vegetarian option. For those seeking a different protein, there is Braised Lamb Shank and seafood lovers can indulge in the Nova Scotia Halibut To complement the meal, Halifax will be serving a variety of sides, including Tuscan-style Green Beans as well as Mixed Fall Vegetables. No Thanksgiving feast is complete without Mashed Potatoes, served with turkey gravy and chives. For dessert, guests can choose from a selection of delectable treats. The Candied Yam Cobbler, Apple Pie Cheesecake, and the classic Pumpkin Pie Tart with pumpkin mousse, marshmallow, and candied pumpkin seeds is the perfect choice. Halifax is also pleased to offer a special pour by the glass from their finely curated wine list.

Order an impressive dinner to take out and serve at home!

HALIFAX Hoboken presents a Thanksgiving Day meal at home. The restaurant is offering a complete meal for 4-6 people priced at $225. This special menu includes Kabocha Squash Soup, Poached Pear Salad, Local Heritage Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Pecan Challah Stuffing, Turkey Leg Gravy, Mixed Fall Vegetables, Tuscan Green Beans, Cranberry Chutney, and a choice of one pie from Apple Crumble, Bourbon Pecan, Mixed Berry, or Pumpkin. Add ons include Braised Lamb Shank with Apricot Couscous, Squash Agnolotti, Fresh Baked Pie, or a bottle of House Red, White, or Sparkling Wine.

Philippe by Philippe Chow invites you to switch things up this year or reducing the stress of cooking this Thanksgiving? Philippe by Philippe Chow has you covered with its famous Peking Duck, available exclusively on Goldbelly for delivery for $150. Save the hours in the kitchen and opt for a perfectly crispy, home-prepared alternative, easily feeding 3-4 and ready to serve within 30 minutes. Enjoy the traditional preparation complete with ultra-thin pancakes, plum sauce, fresh cucumbers, and scallions or alongside iconic Thanksgiving sides.

Momofuku Noodle Bar with locations in the East Village and Uptown at Columbus Circle has a constantly changing roster of noodles, steamed buns, soft serve and daily specials, alongside a distinctive menu of interactive, large format dishes. For almost 20 years, Noodle Bar has been serving iconic, famed dishes like Smoked Pork Ramen, Ginger Scallion Noodles and Pork Belly Buns, and large format meals like Fried Chicken and Caviar. Noodle Bar’s large format meals are perfect for gatherings among friends, family and colleagues, and make for a unique “Friendsgiving.” For the holidays, Noodle Bar East Village is offering a range of celebratory options, including Thanksgiving Pickup Pack that serves 4-6 people, the pickup pack includes a spread of sliced smoked brisket with a spicy-tingly crust, potato mash gratin and roasted broccolini with mushroom xo sauce. Sides include pickled daikon and jalapeno white bbq coleslaw, and dessert is a crunchy, chocolate peanut pie. To ensure next day’s leftovers are thoroughly enjoyed, the pickup pack comes with a pack of potato rolls for leftover brisket sandos.

BLACKBARN Restaurant is offering its Thanksgiving dinner for pick-up and (limited) delivery for Thanksgiving catering. For a smaller gathering of 4-7 people, Chef John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler will have pre-prepared Roast Turkey & thigh giblet gravy, Sausage & Apple stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Cheesecake for dessert ready to eat for $485 + tax and delivery fees, or just under $70/pp before taxes and fees for 7. For larger gathering, BLACKBARN has you covered there, too, offering the same Roast Turkey & thigh giblet gravy and side options with enough of each to feed up to 12 people, along with the additional Chocolate Bourbon Pecan pie for dessert at $765+ tax, or under $64/pp + tax and applicable delivery fees for 12 people. Inquiries may go to events@blackbarnrestaurant.com and orders must be placed by Friday, November 17.

The Isle of Us on the Upper East Side has a take-out meal for Thanksgiving that feeds 4-6 for $180 which includes Turkey Breast prepared with their all-purpose spice with gravy, savory almond stuffing using the brand’s Casablanca Rice Seasoning and a choice of two classic Isle of Us Sides, and just the turkey breast available for $75. For your at home bird, you may buy Isle of Us’ Chef’s All Purpose Spice and Casablanca Rice Seasoning from its provisions shop, to make your own bird inspired by Isle of Us’ signature recipes in the below. Orders can be placed by Friday, November 17th at 5pm for pick up or delivery the day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday the 22nd).

Estuary, the restaurant at the One15° Brooklyn Marina, is serving up take-home Thanksgiving, so you can be the MVP of family meal or Friendsgiving expertly prepared by the restaurant’s newly appointed Executive Chef Sebastien Chaoui. Chef is infusing traditional American thanksgiving prepared utilizing his culinary point of view he refers to as Bistronomy fusing the refinement of haute cuisine with the sensibility of casual bistro dining. For $225, diners receive their Thanksgiving turkey complete with cranberry sauce, gravy and stuffing. For those looking for ready-to-eat Thanksgiving dinner, Estuary offers whole turkey, candied yams, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel Sprouts, stuffing and choice between apple pie, pumpkin pie, or chocolate bread pudding for dessert for $350. For an additional $100, Estuary offers portions of everything in its Thanksgiving smaller package to feed up to 10 people and an additional plate of collard greens. All orders must be placed by November 17th by calling the bakery at (718) 618-9775, or by emailing info@estuarybrooklyn.com.

Rigor Hill Market on West Broadway, the marketplace and cafe from Chef Austin Johnson of neighboring acclaimed restaurant, One White Street, is offering a selection of prepared Thanksgiving dishes and desserts, using local produce sourced from their farm, Rigor Hill, located in the Hudson Valley. Thanksgiving classics such as Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, staple sides such as, Pull-Apart Rolls, Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Harissa Carrots, and Butternut Squash Veloute, as well as specialty pies like Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, and Pecan Pie, will be available for pick-up beginning 11/13 through Thanksgiving eve, until supplies last. Additionally, the market will be selling a limited time Turkey Thanksgiving Sandwich on the lunch menu, available beginning 11/13. All pies are priced at $45 each.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy