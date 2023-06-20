Odo lounge - A Flatiron hideaway specializing in Japanese whisky and modern Japanese comfort food

If you’ve been to odo in Flatiron, you know the place is legit. The 14-seat chef’s counter serving up kaiseki cuisine by Chef Hiroki Odo is not a Michelin-starred restaurant for nothing. Now there is a new bar behind the chef’s counter that is definitely worth checking out. Meet odo lounge, your new go-to for everything Japanese whisky.

The place is hidden so you’ll need to have the host guide you, walking you through a private entrance that brings you to a secluded bar that seats six and a dining area that can fit up to 14.

The space is small and intimate with dark lighting and simple decor. The book-lined shelves and brick-exposed walls give off this cool, vintage basement feel in the best possible way.

I started my experience in the dining area where I tried the food menu consisting of modern Japanese comfort food classics, including the Tori Nanban with Golden Osetra Caviar, some of the best fried chicken I've tasted that was served with homemade tartare sauce and caviar. I also tried the Charcoal Grilled Unagi Bozushi made of freshwater eel and served on sushi rice), which is a must for all unagi fans out there.

While the food was delicious, this place is all about the drinks, specifically the Japanese whisky. I’m a huge fan of the spirit, especially drinking it on the rocks, but I wanted to learn more. During our visit, I caught up with the co-founder of odo lounge and Sky Blue Hospitality Satoru Yasumatsu to discuss how Japanese whisky is different from other whiskies, and what the process is like to make a cocktail with it (looking at you, Iribancha old fashioned).

Can you give a brief overview of Japanese whisky as a spirit and how it compares to whiskies from Scotland or Kentucky?

Japanese whisky is a highly acclaimed spirit that draws inspiration from Scotch whisky. It shares similarities in production methods and flavor profiles but also has its own unique characteristics. Japanese whiskies tend to be delicate, balanced, and refined, with fruity notes and a touch of Mizunara oak. They strike a middle ground between the complexity of Scotch and the smoothness of American whiskies like bourbon. Japanese whisky has gained worldwide recognition and is known for its attention to detail and craftsmanship.

Can you tell us how Japanese whiskey is usually aged? What is the distillation process like? Does it differ from others?

Japanese whisky is aged in oak barrels, including Mizunara oak, and benefits from Japan's climate, which speeds up maturation. Blending is a key aspect, and copper pot stills are used for distillation. Japanese distilleries focus on craftsmanship and attention to detail, resulting in a refined and unique spirit.

What are your most popular Japanese whiskies and why?

The most popular whisky at the odo lounge is the Hibiki whisky collection. Hibiki is produced by Suntory, and Hibiki whiskies are renowned for their harmonious and well-balanced blends. Hibiki incorporates whiskies from different Suntory distilleries, creating a complex and elegant flavor profile. The Hibiki Harmony and Hibiki 17-Year-Old have been popular expressions.

How do you go about making a cocktail with Japanese whisky? What are some of the flavor combinations you're looking for or tasting notes in general?

When I use Japanese whiskey, I look for the subtleties in their mash bill makeup. Maltier whiskeys tend to be more rounded with a subtle sweetness while grains have more of an edge. I then compare those to how I would use an American or Scotch whiskey. Then I contrast them with the secondary ingredients; such as sweet malt with sharper spirits and grains with sweeter secondaries.

I loved your Old Fashioned. Can you tell us the thought process behind it?

My Iribancha old fashioned was thought up as a play on a classic cocktail named Improved Whiskey Cocktail, an evolution from the older Old Fashioned. Traditionally you would use a pleated Islay Whiskey to add smoke. I instead made a rich brown sugar syrup with Iribancha which is a smoked and roasted green tea usually drank in Kyoto. Then added Angostura bitter for baking spice and Orange Bitters to add citrus and lift the profile a bit.

What's your favorite cocktail or whisky currently being served at odo lounge and why?

My favorite whiskey that we carry at the moment would be Hakushu 18 as I enjoy the very elegant peat notes it Carrie’s while not being overly Smokey. For something newer to the States, I am enjoying the Shibui line, especially the White Oak 10-year. Hints of fruit and oak that opens well with a drop or two of water.

Odo lounge is located at 17 W 20th Street, New York, 10011. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.odo.nyc/odo-lounge-1-1-1-1/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of odo lounge and Carissa Chesanek