SALT & STRAW Host Pop-Ups in NYC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Salt & Straw, one of the country’s most famed ice cream makers based in Portland OR, is making its highly anticipated official debut in New York City, opening its first two Manhattan scoop shops in the West Village and Upper West Side this summer. Salt & Straw was co-founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in 2011 as a small ice cream cart in Portland, Oregon focused on connecting with the community, which is a value they still maintain more than 12 years later.

Salt & Straw enters New York having firmly established itself as one of the most beloved ice cream shops in America, known for its monthly changing menus of chef-driven flavors, led by award-winning chef and co-founder Tyler Malek

To celebrate the NYC opening, Salt & Straw is hosting two pop-ups this week on Thursday and Friday!

-On Thursday April 25th from 5-7pm, Salt & Straw will be serving ice cream floats with their limited-time Passionfruit Yuzu Mochi Donuts & Whey Curd ice cream flavor, at Brooklyn Brewery. This flavor appears on Salt & Straw’s Upcycled Food Series menu this month in partnership with Spare Foods Co, and features their Spare Tonic Passion Fruit & Yuzu.

-On Friday April 26th from 1-3pm Salt & Straw chef and co-founder Tyler Malek will serve ice cream outside of their soon-to-be West Village shop at 540 Hudson Street. He will serve some of Salt & Straw’s most iconic flavors and will give New Yorkers a first look at their newest flavor, Pistachio & Ricotta Cannoli. Scoops will be sold for $1, with proceeds going to Hot Bread Kitchen , the nonprofit that creates economic opportunity through careers in food.

For more information on Salt & Straw, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw