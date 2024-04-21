CHARLES KRUG 2022 Napa Valley Merlot-A Delightful Spring Sip

With warm weather plans in full swing, we want our readers to know about the Charles Krug 2022 Napa Valley Merlot. It is a go-to food-friendly table wine to compliment a relaxing home-cooked meal or a flavorful summer BBQ with friends and family.

The Charles Krug 2022 Napa Valley Merlot is loved by wine aficionados and people that are new to wine culture. With vibrant notes of cherry, cranberry, and red currant, along with a soft, lush texture, this medium-bodied red is an excellent choice for picnics, beach days, al fresco dining, and all the warm weather holidays ahead when you are gathering your group.

Founded in 1861, Charles Krug is Napa Valley’s Oldest Winery Estate. Since 1943, the Peter Mondavi Sr. family has continued Charles Krug’s legacy. Five generations later, the family remains committed to the stewardship and the future of this iconic place.

Charles Krug 2022 Napa Valley Merlot has an SRP of $30. It is the Merlot you will want to serve and enjoy.

For more information on the Charles Krug Winery Estate and their portfolio of wines, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Charles Krug Winery Estate