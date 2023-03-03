Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Harvest's WINTER FAMILY CARNIVAL ON 3/12 to Help Feed New Yorkers in Need

Mar. 03, 2023  
WHO: City Harvest's premier family event, City Harvest Presents The 2023 Winter Family Carnival: Electric Safari, is back in-person for the first time since 2020. This year's hosts are City Harvest Junior Food Council members Madeline and Anna Zakarian, and participating chefs, restaurants, and mixologists include Butcher Bar, Muddling Memories, Riverpark, Scampi, SONA, Wayan and Zola Bakes.

WHAT: City Harvest's annual Winter Family Carnival will raise money to help City Harvest, New York City's first and largest food rescue organization, feed the millions of New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. As monthly visits to New York City food pantries and soup kitchens have risen nearly 70% compared to pre-pandemic levels, all proceeds from the event will support the organization's work rescuing and delivering fresh, nutritious food to families in need across the five boroughs. Guests of all ages will enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with delicious tasting stations from some of the city's most notable chefs and restaurants, all while immersed in an exciting Electric Safari theme with dynamic live entertainment.

Non-alcoholic specialty drinks will be available for kids, while a full open bar will be enjoyed by parents.

Activities will include:

-Projects from The Craft Studio, such as safari hat & party sunglasses decorating and make-your-own animal mini cakes

-Creative games such as glow air hockey, Pop-A-Shot, and a virtual roller coaster

-Interactive photo booth

-Face painting

-Special play area for toddlers

WHEN: Sunday, March 12, 2023, Event Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

WHERE: Riverpark, 450 E 29th Street, New York, NY 10016

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at: cityharvest.org/winterfamilycarnival

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityHarvestNYC, Twitter: @CityHarvest, Instagram: @CityHarvestNYC, #WeAreCityHarvest

About City Harvest:

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it-free of charge-to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. Named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest works alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city-one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy


