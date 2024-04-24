Mohegan Sun's 8th Annual Sun Whiskey Union

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the weekend of April 13th, Mohegan Sun held its 8th Annual Sun Whiskey Union in the Earth Expo & Convention Center. The spacious room was packed with whisky enthusiasts and distiller representatives showcasing some of the best top-shelf whisky, scotch, bourbon, and rye.

People lined up at each station, which included the likes of Litchfield Distillery and Wyoming Whiskey, eager to sip on each spirit and chat with the representatives to learn more about their styles of whiskey and other libations.

We got to sample a wide selection of Toki Suntory Whisky from the founding house of Japanese Whisky to Sazerac and Uncle Nearest and Connecticut’s own Nineteen 70 Something Bourbon.

ViaCarota also provided craft negroni and martini cocktails in a can while there was an area in the space where mixologists were whipping up craft cocktails with smoke and flames.

The night included live music by Locals Live 2023 finalist, The Rakes along with cigar rolling and food from Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ (think: Mac and cheese topped with barbecue chicken, side of corn, pork sliders, bourbon wings, and tasty treats from NoRA Cupcake Company).

We also got a chance to check out the MoheganSunCasino.com Signature Cocktail Lounge where Celebrity Mixologist Phill Wills from the show Bar Rescue treated guests with one of four signature cocktails that included takes on classics such as an old fashioned.

Mohegan Sun is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For reservations, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://mohegansun.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Mohegan Sun and Carissa Chesanek)