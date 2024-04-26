MOTHER'S DAY-Dining Destinations in NYC for Your Loved Ones

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moms and the Mother figures in your life deserve to be honored. And with Mother's Day coming up soon, now is the time to plan a memorable meal outing that will make the day special. We have rounded up over a dozen restuarants in NYC that are ready to please your party. Make plans and reservations soon!

For Moms who are fashion-oriented and enjoy people-watching a well-healed crowd through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking 5th Avenue, step into Hortus NYC, located in the stylish NoMad neighborhood. The elegant restaurant blends flavors from China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, promising a culinary journey that will delight Mothers across NYC. This Mother’s Day Weekend (Friday, May 10th - Sunday, May 12th), Hortus will be offering a 3-course prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Geo Park (formerly of Michelin-starred Jua) and Managing Partner Suhum Jang (Per Se, Daniel, Jungsik), priced at $65 per person. For an additional $40 per person, diners may treat Mom to a wine pairing from Hortus NYC’s extensive global wine list, featuring red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines. Mother's can enjoy delicious food and drink in the newly revamped and upgraded backyard garden dining space.

This Mother’s Day, keep Mom happy, or “sabai”, at Sabai Thai, the Central-Thai-Inspired restaurant on the bustling Park Avenue South. The gilded restaurant will be offering its a la carte menu of cherished Thai dishes with a modern, Western twist, along with artisan craft cocktails and highballs for both lunch and dinner. Menu highlights feature, but are not limited to Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice, crab meat and soft-shell crab, topped with scallions, onions, and egg; Pineapple Duck Curry, red curry, roasted duck breast, pineapple, coconut milk, and mixed peppers; and Pork Belly Stew, pork belly with shiitake mushroom and boiled eggs, dressed with sweet soy sauce and Thai spices, served on a bed of jasmine rice. Thai-inspired craft cocktails for guests include the popular Koh Pha Ngan, roku house-infused raspberry gin, Aperol, rosemary syrup, lime and egg white.

Spend this Mother’s Day at The Times Square EDITION and kick off the al fresco dining season with a taste of the sophisticated palette of the exquisite brunch menu at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens. The Terrace, helmed by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, is an idyllic culinary experience set in the heart of Manhattan. Utilizing only the freshest local ingredients, the restaurant will offer a grand selection of dishes including a raw bar, smoked fish charcuterie boards, a gourmet egg station, a delectable selection of side dishes, and an expertly crafted sweets display inspired by the garden. Exclusively for Mother’s Day, the restaurant will offer the Mom-Tini, a craft cocktail featuring Botanist gin blended with Chareau, lime, sweet agave pomegranate juice, and muddled cucumber. The purchase of this perfect summer sip and toast to mom includes the gift of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for the holiday ($24).

Caviar Russe, the Michelin-starred restaurant, lounge and premium caviar purveyor in the heart of Midtown, is offering a special pre-fixe menu to treat mom this year in addition to its a la carte menu. Toast mom in its gorgeous first-floor lounge with its indulgent three-course pre-fixe package ($250/pp) to spoil mom’s palate with its sustainably sourced, ultra-premium imported caviar and additional decadent delights. The first course starts with 25 grams of Classic Osetra caviar with Glass Charles Heidsieck Champagne, Shrimp Cocktail, and Smoked Salmon, followed by its second course, featuring signature Golden Egg – a soft-boiled egg boated in breadcrumbs topped with caviar served inside a parmesan broth that coats the palate with its umami flavors. To finish, guests will receive its chocolate tart and handmade Madeleines, a light and airy treat.

Hole in the Wall is celebrating Mother’s Day at locations in FiDi, Murray Hill, in Flatiron at Hotel Henri, and in Williamsburg. Moms stopping by can enjoy a complimentary mimosa alongside signature dishes like the Chili Scramble, Avocado Toast, and a Brekky Roll featuring applewood smoked bacon, chorizo pate, folded eggs, chimichurri, and mayo on a milk bun with tots on the side. They can also indulge in options like the Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich or Crispy Pork Belly with sticky glaze, chili, fried shallots, and lime. Pair your meal with refreshing drinks such as a Jalapeno Bloody Mary, Blood Orange Negroni, Aperol Spritz.

Celebrate Mother's Day in style at Nerai in Midtown East where a momentous celebration will take place from 2pm to 8pm. Alongside their delectable a la carte menu, Nerai will present a special Mother's Day dish: pan-seared halibut with a red pepper and fennel compote, pickled beech mushrooms, tomato consommé, and a luscious saffron aioli, priced at $46. Ranked among the top 55 restaurants in NYC by TripAdvisor and boasting an enchanting patio, picturesque sidewalk seating, and two floors of elegant indoor dining fit with white linen tables and plush seating, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Mother's Day.

Take your mom sky-high this Mother’s day at Upstairs at The Kimberly in Midtown East. Perched 31 stories above the bustling city streets, Upstairs offers skyline views of the Chrysler Building and provides a welcome escape from the concrete jungle at this rooftop garden oasis. The New American, seasonal menu offers bites ideal for sharing, large plates for an elevated meal, and will be offering a complimentary Mimosa or Bellini with the purchase of an entrée to toast to the woman of the hour. They'll also have new brunch items for the occasion.

Sereneco in Brooklyn is presenting brunch and dinner. Perfect for a stylish Mother’s Day out, the restaurant serves bright, seasonal fare in a chic and airy space with wraparound patio seating when weather permits. Brunch highlights include a new Smoked Salmon Plate (capers, red onion, horseradish creme fraiche, sourdough), Buttermilk Pancakes (powdered sugar, maple syrup, citrus cream; choose between strawberry basil compote, dark chocolate-tahini spread or caramelized walnuts), Shakshouka (baked local eggs, red pepper-tomato sauce, mizithra cheese, pistachios, sourdough bread), and more. Dinner highlights (from Chef Abbey de la Rosa’s new menu) include Steamed Clams (fried sourdough, white beans, white wine, charred spring garlic), Local Hake (spring green, green garlic, pipian sauce), Cavatelli (baby spinach, sheep's milk feta, pistachios), and more.

Brooklyn Kura has an open air taproom offers an inviting space to take in the spring weather and enjoy premium craft sake. Whether she’s a sake enthusiast or novice, the team’s expert sake sommeliers will walk her through a rotating list of nearly a dozen sake on tap, including exclusives like Occidental (a dry hopped sake with a lovely rosé-esque blush hue) and shiboritate (meaning ‘freshly squeezed,’ the first product of sake production). Pair with inventive share plates like Two-Toned Focaccia (togarashi and black garlic), Kurobuta Lil' Smokies (Berkshire pork sausage, cocktail weiner style) and Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms (with black garlic ranch). For the mom with a sweet tooth, the taproom will also host a Mother’s Day Sake and Dessert Pairing Experience at 2pm on Sunday, 5/12. Led by Director of Education and sake expert Timothy Sullivan, guests will enjoy five craft sakes from different regions around the world expertly paired with sweet treats like Oishii strawberries, local cheese and honey, and housemade lavender cookies in this unique and interactive experience.

The Happiest Hour, a retro Greenwich Village hotspot known for its award-winning Happiest Hour burger, an icon and a legend for almost a decade, just debuted a *new* Happiest Smash burger. Already generating buzz, the new burger isbuilt with house-made special blend patties topped with secret sauce, caramelized onions, sour pickles, bacon fat umami, and melted cheese - a real treat for any red-meat loving mom! Pair the mouth-watering sandwich with the property’s famous crispy fries and delicious cocktails for a satisfying Mother’s Day meal.

Celebrate the wonderful moms in your life with a delightful Mother's Day Brunch at The Osprey located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Enjoy a selection of seasonal specials crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, complemented by a variety of sustainable wines and refreshing cocktails. Our cozy and elegant dining space offers picturesque views, providing the perfect backdrop for a memorable Mother's Day gathering filled with cherished moments and delicious flavors. Reserve your table now to ensure a truly unforgettable day for her.

Visit Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park for a special Mother's Day Brunch where you can delight in an array of seasonally inspired dishes from our new spring menu crafted by acclaimed Chef Jonathan Waxman. Enjoy the vibrant flavors while seated on our picturesque outdoor patio. Sip on refreshing frozen watermelon margaritas as you soak in the sunshine and the lush surroundings. Just steps away from Central Park, immerse yourself in the tranquility of the city's iconic green space before or after your meal. We invite guests to create cherished memories with Mom in a setting that celebrates both her and the beauty of the season.

Philippe Chow, the beloved Chinese restaurant known for its luxe Beijing-style cuisine, will be raising a glass all to moms all Mother's Day weekend, May 10-12 at both of their NYC locations. Each mother dining in during the special holiday will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé and a set of elegant pink chopsticks adorned in flowers as a cherished keepsake at both Upper East Side and Downtown locations. With a variety of famous family-style dishes like Peking Duck, Chicken Satay and hand-pulled noodles, as well as two tiers of tasting menus, Philippe Chow is the perfect place to honor mom with a group meal.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

