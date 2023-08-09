From the Hill By the Sea, A Cookbook Memoir by Chef Seadon Shouse of HALIFAX in Hoboken

Editor’s Note: Halifax is the W Hoboken’s fine dining restaurant helmed by Nova Scotia native, Chef Seadon Shouse. Preparations intertwine ingredients from Nova Scotia and the Atlantic seaboard featured on daily lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus. We are excited about the release of Chef Shouse’s cookbook memoir. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine as we will be providing more coverage of Halifax.

Real cooking is about following your heart rather than the recipe, because cooking is more than just a blending of ingredients from land, sea, and farm, according to Chef Seadon Shouse, the notable Nova Scotia chef who brought its cuisine to the Hoboken coast. He details his philosophy through recipes and memories, in “From the Hill by the Sea, a cookbook-memoir.” Chef Shouse is Executive Chef of Halifax Hoboken is both memoir and recipe for cooking and for life, educating the reader in Chef Seadon’s Nova Scotia-grown roots of foraging, hand-making, and cooking from the land with heart and soul.

“From the Hill By the Sea” is a unique, entertaining traverse through discovery and culinary delight as Chef Seadon weaves memories of his childhood fishing and foraging, mushroom hunting, and cooking both indoors and out. “My intention was to draw readers out and inspire them to try new (and wild) ingredients and cooking methods,” says Chef Seadon.

Recipes feature unique twists on mackerel, oysters, salmon, and periwinkle dishes. There’s even an open fire-roasted chicken recipe. The master chef introduces new techniques broken down into simple steps. Homespun sides like Biscuit Dough Boys (cooked on a stick), Bread and Butter Vegetable Pickles, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Brown Sugar Bacon and his twist on Nova Scotia’s famous Blueberry Grunt delight the senses and create delectable, sustainable meals. The cookbook can be purchased in store at the W Hoboken's Halifax Restaurant, at Timber Cove Resort, or online at www.halifaxhoboken.com.

“The recipes are inventive, sophisticated yet earthy, all of which create an intimate, satisfying culinary experience,” said Michael Barry, Owner, Halifax Restaurant.

Chef Seadon’s recipes and stories hail from his childhood spent in Coastal Nova Scotia where the connection between food, land and sea is a direct and intimate experience. He encourages the reader to step out of their comfort zone and step into an ocean of possibility that opens up a whole new chapter for the exploratory, yet sustainability-minded cook.

“It’s an adventure that tacks from a young boy picking wild blueberries along the coast of Nova Scotia to a teenager fishing for mackerel with his father, to a sous chef whose talent and dedication to unqiue, heart-felt fine cuisine, to a man classy enough to drop to a knee and propose to his wife while mushroom foraging,” notes Michael Bonadies, President of Bonadies Hospitality, LLC, in the Foreword. “Technique, creativity, and leadership are the hallmarks of a great chef; Seadon possesses all of those talents in abundance. Unlike many chefs today who cook only from the head, Seadon truly cooks from and of his heart. You can see, smell, and taste it in every dish,” the accomplished entrepreneur adds. Previously, Michael was President & CEO of the award winning 21c Museum Hotels; and, before that a co-founder of Drew Nieporent’s Myriad Restaurant Group where he helped create and operate such world-famous restaurants as Nobu, Tribeca Grill and Rubicon.

“From the Hill By the Sea” will appeal to readers interested in finding new ways to cook fresh dishes, whether they forage or not. This book will delight the sustainably-minded cook, from beginner, to intermediate to expert, as long as they are not afraid to put on a pair of rubber boots and slosh around in the proverbial culinary sea. The book can be purchased at Halifax Hoboken or the W Hoboken, or online at https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/store/product/from-the-hill-by-the-sea/.

Halifax Hoboken is located at 255 River Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030. Visit them at www.halifaxhoboken.com. You can make Reservations with Resy or call 201.253.2500. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @halifax_hoboken.

Photo Credit: Cover Photo for “From the Hill By the Sea” provided by Chef Seadon Shouse