Master Mixologist: Jeremy Le Blanche of BLU ON THE HUDSON in Weehawken, NJ

Jeremy Le Blanche’s decade long career has seen him travel the world, from France to Australia to New York, and cement his reputation as a cocktail master. A native Frenchman with a deep desire to create incredible experiences evoking the 5 senses, Jeremy has been working with cocktails and beverages since the young age of 19. His career started at some of the best 5 star hotels in Courchevel, the ski capital of the world, nestled in the French Alps.

A thirst for adventure saw Jeremy leave his native homeland for the high class of Switzerland. 2 Michelin star restaurant Anne-Sophie Pique was graced by his talent, at the epitome of hospitality that is the Beau-Rivage Palace Lausanne, named Switzerland's Leading Resort in 2015. Switzerland was simply a jumping off point however, as Jeremy soon found himself deep down under as Cocktail Bartender of the Argyle Hotel Group in Sydney, Australia. Before landing in New York, Jeremy spent 3 years in the United Kingdom. Working as Head Bartender and Head Mixologist of Meister Bar, at German Gymnasium, London, he absorbed the best that Britain had to offer in the mixology scene. At long last Jeremy crossed the Atlantic Ocean, to Thyme Bar in New York City. At Thyme, he leveraged the breadth of his knowledge and years of expertise to create the "Thyme Bar Experience"; stunning multi-sensory cocktails that look more at home in an art gallery than on a bar. Hidden under Madison Square Park, the underground speakeasy offered a revolutionary take on mixology in both taste and presentation. Dubbed "sippable art" by Forbes magazine, the show-stopping drinks took mixology to the level of haute cuisine.

Now, Jeremy is the Beverage Director at Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken, where he’s working his creativity to a higher volume, aiming to learn from different perspective of the business.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy LeBlanche about his career and Blu on the Hudson for our “Master Mixologist” feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I was first interested in cocktail culture when I started my Bartending degree in France back in 2010.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I have always been fascinated by mixology and the potential for creativity behind a simple liquid. Thinking outside of the box and making your guests have a true experience while drinking your creation is just amazing. This is what I love the most.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

People always like new experiences and flavors, especially nowadays with the exposure of social media. If you make something different (and good), you will get exposure. I believe this is the way you get advertised and eventually create your name.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

My preferred cocktail is a Sazerac or a Gin Martini. I like simple and well balanced, yet complex drinks.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

I like all sorts of infusions, especially the “new world” of flavor. Once, I infused a Negroni with garlic powder and tomato sauce to give a sort of pizza aroma while drinking. Or creating an Old Fashioned using amber from perfume. I like to make unique creations.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

A few of my standout signature cocktails would be the Beachless City, which uses a blend of beet juice and lychee liquors, and Dragon Blüüd, a twist on a Moscow Mule using cardamon and spiced pineapple syrup.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

I used to do a cocktail called “Depressed in Tokyo": a twist on a Dirty Martini, infusing vodka with seaweed, Sake infused with dry mint leaf, and a soy sauce with salmon caviar. This was one of the most satisfying creations I made.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Blu on the Hudson is a new American/Asian restaurant that is upscale and provides a fine dining experience. It’s an innovative place that put together an amazing team, with an incredible food menu by the Executive Chef JC Ortega and additionally, the cocktails are not half bad either. More seriously, I cannot be more proud by the people I work with. It is such a great experience and I look forward to many more.

Blue on the Hudson is located at 1200 Harbor Blvd, Weehawken, NJ 07086. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit https://bluonthehudson.com/ and call (201) 636-1200.

