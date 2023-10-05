CIRCLE LINE'S “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Animal League America

CIRCLE LINE'S “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise” Returns on 10/29 with North Shore Animal League America

Circle Line, the iconic sightseeing cruise, announces the highly anticipated return of the boo-loved boat ride, the “Howling Halloween Pup Cruise.” This one-day-only spooktacular invites guests and their four-legged friends to dress up in their best Halloween costumes to enjoy the New York skyline from the water. Taking place on Sunday, October 29 at 12:00 PM, Circle Line invites guests and their canines, in costume or not, to em-bark on a Halloween adventure like no other.

Following three successful events, Circle Line is proud to continue its partnership with North Shore Animal League America. Circle Line and Animal League America will once again host a mobile adoption event ashore on Pier 83; prospective owners will have the chance to meet and adopt dogs and puppies from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

North Shore Animal League America has been committed to its mission to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate for almost 80 years, saving over 1.1 million lives along the way. Circle Line maintains its support of the organization’s impactful work, and will donate 100% of tickets sales to continue to save the lives of animals across the nation.

Throughout the 90-minute cruise, dressed-up humans and pups alike will be shaking their tails to Halloween and dog-inspired music as they take in NYC views from the Hudson. With tickets priced at $30.00/person, the cruise offers keepsake photo moments, Circle Line swag, and plenty of treats (hold the tricks). The cruise is guaranteed to get two paws up!

To add to the pawsome event, Circle Line will reprise its costume contest for both humans and dogs. Those who have the most original costumes will be crowned the winners of the second-annual Circle Line Costume Contest, winning prizes galore.

“We are thrilled to reprise the beloved Howling Halloween pup cruise this year,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. “The one-of-a-kind experience allows New Yorkers to celebrate Halloween with their best friends in tow, while enjoying quality time and sightseeing together on the water. For the fourth time running, we’re honored to continue our partnership with North Shore Animal League America and show our support for the admirable work they do for animals. Our hope is to offer guests a memorable day of fun and provide safe homes for well-deserving dogs.”

“Our collaborations with Circle Line, especially on the Howling Halloween Pup Cruises, have been nothing short of spook-tacular,” said Anthony Angioletti, Senior Director, Offsite Program, North Shore Animal League America.  “This is an excellent opportunity for us to promote the importance of adoption and rescue as well as the fun of pet ownership.  We are truly grateful to Circle Line for their continued, heartfelt support.”


To purchase tickets to the Howling Halloween Pup Cruise and find out more information, please visit here.

For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, please visit here.

Photo Credit: Provided by Circle Line



