BORDEAUX WINES for Holiday Sips, Gifting and Much More

As we are in the heart of the holiday season, our readers are looking for wines that are outstanding, yet certainly affordable. Bordeaux Wines from France are the perfect fit. Selections have the finesse that wine drinkers appreciate without being out of reach. The Bordeaux region has long been regarded as one of the finest wine producing areas of the world with winemakers that take great pride in all of their expressions.

As the weather gets colder, it’s a wonderful time to sit by the fire or watch a holiday movie with loved ones as you sip glass of red Bordeaux. Beyond the holidays, Bordeaux reds are fantastic anytime, pairing well with a vast array of dishes.

Bordeaux reds are made from the region’s six grape varieties: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Carménère. Blending is a hallmark of Bordeaux wines, yet they can also be made from single varieties.

As modern Bordeaux wines are leaning toward a fresher, fruitier, a more supple and approachable style, they can be enjoyed young, and as a ready-to-drink red. They are also suitable for any occasion from informal get-togethers or happy hours with friends to a date night dinner or large gathering. Look for Bordeaux wines whenever you are purchasing holiday or host gifts. They are sure to please.

Today’s Bordeaux wines are truly versatile. Beautifully bottled, we had the pleasure of experiencing three outstanding selections that included Chateau Cap De Faugeres 2020, Chateau Bonesperance 2021 Merlot, and Chateau de Panigon Medoc 2018.

Find out more about the qualities of Bordeaux wines!

Silky, well-balanced wines: A reflection of the terroir, this style of Bourdeaux wine is well-structured and balanced, and offers good concentration of aromas. They can be enjoyed relatively young, yet still have good aging potential, from 5 to 10 years. These wines are versatile, and pair very well with classic, hearty meat dishes in the winter months, like a nice lasagna or beef stew, to more casual meals, such as a burger or a visit to a food truck with friends. With their silky, supple tannins, your readers will find they are worthy of any daring pairing.

Light, fruity wines: This style of Bordeaux reds is fresh, fruity and easy to drink. The key to these cuvées is preserving the freshness and expressiveness of the grapes. With the holidays coming up, they are ideal for a wide range of occasions, such as relaxed get-togethers, and pair with a variety of casual party appetizers. In the summer, these wines can be kept in the fridge for after work or barbecues, and their fruity character also makes them ideal for impromptu occasions with friends.

Fresh, delicious wines: This style of Bordeaux reds breaks with tradition and offers unique cuvées, in terms of grape varieties used, aging and blending methods, and modern labeling. They are best enjoyed young and lightly chilled, and express an original, supple style, with highly expressive fruit aromas, peppery notes and smooth tannins. Gather around the fireplace and warm up with friends and family as you enjoy these reds. Fresh, delicious wines are perfect for any occasion and great for a holiday gathering. Pair these wines with bold dishes, from revisited classics to unexpected flavors, and you'll be in for a real surprise on the palate. These reds are also particularly suited to evolving consumer ways of eating, such as flexitarian and vegan diets.

Refined, complex wines: These are the iconic reds of Bordeaux, illustrating the exceptional terroirs and winemaking traditions of the region. Their striking red color is deep and dense. On the palate, they offer finesse, length and aromatic richness. Alongside the ripe black fruit notes, there may be subtle toasty or vanilla notes as well. Their aging potential means they can be reserved for special occasions. Whether it’s a festive holiday celebration or other memorable gatherings, these complex wines are sure to be a hit.

For more information on Bordeaux wines, please visit www.bordeaux.com.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy and Chateau Cap De Faugeres