COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS
Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure Photo 2 Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure
Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family Photo 3 Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown Photo 4 PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown

COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

New Year’s Eve is coming up soon which means it’s time to get excited about all things sparkly, celebratory and of course, boozy. Whether you are throwing a big blow-out bash or having a cozy night in, cocktails will be essential.

Here are 8 delicious, easy-to-make cocktail recipes full of festive ingredients that are sure to delight both you and your loved ones this New Year! This collection of celebratory sips includes subtle twists on classics, drinks that are lighter on the booze, and decadent cocktails to help you and your guests make it to midnight.  Stock up on the ingredients and get ready to mix up a party!

Keep these recipes around for all of 2024.  They are definite pleasers!

Gunpowder Martini

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin

-0.5 oz. Boissiere Dry Vermouth

-2 dashes of grapefruit bitters

-1 bar spoon of gunpowder tea

Method: Add the Drumshanbo Gin, Boissiere Vermouth, bitters and gunpowder tea to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Fresh Lemon zest

Italian Sparkler

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Disaronno Originale

-3 oz. Prosecco

Method: Add Disaronno Originale and Prosecco to a flute glass.

Raspberry Wheat 75

-.5oz Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

-.25 oz. Raspberry Simple

-.25 oz. Lemon

Method: Combine all ingredients, top with sparkling rose and garnish with fresh raspberry

Cranberry And Sloe Gin Martini

Ingredients:

-50ml Minke Irish Gin

-15ml Sloe Gin

-15ml lemon or lime juice freshly squeezed

-1 teaspoon cranberry jelly

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker and shake until the shaker is cold. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a few cranberries.

Hibiscus Sour

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. of Ragtown American Whiskey

-1 Egg White

-0.5 oz. of Hibiscus Syrup

-0.5 oz. of Demerara Syrup

-Black Sugar, Half Rim

-Flower Garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients together, add ice and shake it again. Strain into a coupe glass.

A Misty Isle Sour

Ingredients: 

-2 oz. of Isle of Skye 12 Year Old 

-1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

-1 oz. Simple Syrup

-1 egg white (optional)

-1/2 oz. red wine

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in Isle of Skye 12-year-old, lemon juice simple syrup and separated egg white (optional) and shake vigorously for one minute. Strain into an old fashioned glass filled with fresh ice cubes. To float the red wine, place a bar spoon over the surface of the drink and pour the wine onto the back of the spoon allowing it to roll off it and stay on top of the drink. This cocktail does not require a garnish but feel free to add.

Bayou Rum Espresso Martini

Ingredients

-1 oz. Bayou Spiced Rum

-1 oz. Coffee Liqueur

-1 oz. espresso

-1/2 oz. simple syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, Shake until cold and serve in a martini glass.

Sorel Spritzer

Ingredients:

-1 oz. of Sorel Liqueur

-3 oz. Prosecco or Champagne of Choice

Method: Pour ingredients into a flute and enjoy.

Cheers to our readers and wishing you and yours a happy and healthy 2024!

Photo Credit: Isle of Skye  



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Photo
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Fun Shows and Sultry Sips in Bushwick

If you’re looking for exceptional shows in anything but ordinary settings, both the Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique in Bushwick will surely do the trick and then some.

2
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC Photo
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC

Get ready for New Year's Eve in New York City, with an array of experiences, events, and parties.

3
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks Photo
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

Ballotin’s combination of hand-selected whiskies and finely crafted chocolate is wonderful for sipping or mixing in cocktails.

4
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn Photo
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Tarek Debira about his career and Bohemien Bar in Brooklyn.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade PanettoneELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone
COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New YearCOCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal DrinksBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in BrooklynMaster Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You