COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

New Year’s Eve is coming up soon which means it’s time to get excited about all things sparkly, celebratory and of course, boozy. Whether you are throwing a big blow-out bash or having a cozy night in, cocktails will be essential.

Here are 8 delicious, easy-to-make cocktail recipes full of festive ingredients that are sure to delight both you and your loved ones this New Year! This collection of celebratory sips includes subtle twists on classics, drinks that are lighter on the booze, and decadent cocktails to help you and your guests make it to midnight. Stock up on the ingredients and get ready to mix up a party!

Keep these recipes around for all of 2024. They are definite pleasers!

Gunpowder Martini

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin

-0.5 oz. Boissiere Dry Vermouth

-2 dashes of grapefruit bitters

-1 bar spoon of gunpowder tea

Method: Add the Drumshanbo Gin, Boissiere Vermouth, bitters and gunpowder tea to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Fresh Lemon zest

Italian Sparkler

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Disaronno Originale

-3 oz. Prosecco

Method: Add Disaronno Originale and Prosecco to a flute glass.

Raspberry Wheat 75

-.5oz Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

-.25 oz. Raspberry Simple

-.25 oz. Lemon

Method: Combine all ingredients, top with sparkling rose and garnish with fresh raspberry

Cranberry And Sloe Gin Martini

Ingredients:

-50ml Minke Irish Gin

-15ml Sloe Gin

-15ml lemon or lime juice freshly squeezed

-1 teaspoon cranberry jelly

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker and shake until the shaker is cold. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a few cranberries.

Hibiscus Sour

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. of Ragtown American Whiskey

-1 Egg White

-0.5 oz. of Hibiscus Syrup

-0.5 oz. of Demerara Syrup

-Black Sugar, Half Rim

-Flower Garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients together, add ice and shake it again. Strain into a coupe glass.

A Misty Isle Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz. of Isle of Skye 12 Year Old

-1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

-1 oz. Simple Syrup

-1 egg white (optional)

-1/2 oz. red wine

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in Isle of Skye 12-year-old, lemon juice simple syrup and separated egg white (optional) and shake vigorously for one minute. Strain into an old fashioned glass filled with fresh ice cubes. To float the red wine, place a bar spoon over the surface of the drink and pour the wine onto the back of the spoon allowing it to roll off it and stay on top of the drink. This cocktail does not require a garnish but feel free to add.

Bayou Rum Espresso Martini

Ingredients

-1 oz. Bayou Spiced Rum

-1 oz. Coffee Liqueur

-1 oz. espresso

-1/2 oz. simple syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, Shake until cold and serve in a martini glass.

Sorel Spritzer

Ingredients:

-1 oz. of Sorel Liqueur

-3 oz. Prosecco or Champagne of Choice

Method: Pour ingredients into a flute and enjoy.

Cheers to our readers and wishing you and yours a happy and healthy 2024!

Photo Credit: Isle of Skye