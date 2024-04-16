LA CREMA Wines from California-Top Quality and Value

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To kick off 2024, Wine Spectator announced its Value Wine of the Year and La Crema achieved the #1 spot on the list, with a specific shoutout to the 2021 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. In addition to this Pinot, La Crema has a diverse lineup that can appeal to the peiple in your family, showing just why they have taken the title.

As Winemaker Craig McAllister shared in his Wine Spectator interview, he enjoys making blends across different AVAs. “One of the beauties of making wine at a scale like this is you’re not limited to the specific terroir of a single vineyard…In some cases, it’s more fun to put together, because we have a lot to play with.”

Being home to a wide variety of styles and flavors available at accessible price points, even for the most discerning palate, we’ve put together a list of their tried and true wines from various California regions that include Sonoma Coast, Monterey, and Sonoma County. All of the selections we are featuting deliver high quality and flavor at an excellent price that makes them suitable to reign as the Value Wine of the Year for decades to come.

For your cousin who's a bit sour at times! The newest release, La Crema 2023 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $25) is a crisp, classic Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc that is vibrant and acidic, perfect for those hankering for a peach ring or Sour Patch Kid. Flavors of ruby grapefruit, kiwi, and white peach are accompanied by tropical notes of mango and guava. It is just what she needs to go from sour to sweet.

For your ‘coastal grandmother’ with a palate to match her fits! La Crema 2022 Monterey Chardonnay (SRP $20) hailing from Monterey, this coastal Chardonnay pleases all palates, but especially one with the desire for an afternoon by the water. Aromas of grilled pineapple, Asian pear, and papaya are followed by flavors of white peach. As Grandma does it, dungeness crab or pan-sautéed petrale sole, or any shellfish are ideal with this wine.

For your bold, outspoken sibling! The votes are in and while your sibling is self-proclaimed #1, the La Crema 2022 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir (SRP $28) has earned the spot at the top of the pyramid. A bold Pinot to say the least, this is for the brave, the daring, and those who like to speak out for a cause. With raspberry and cranberry on the nose and flavors of red cherry and plum, this Pinot packs a punch yet can be paired with any food, from bacon wrapped dates to pepperoni pizza.

And there's more exciting news from La Crema. Get ready to elevate your game day experience with the latest slam dunk partnership. The Women’s National Basketball Team (WNBA) and La Crema are joining forces to pair sports and sipping wine for a multiyear partnership. This highlights a distinctive shared commitment to celebrating inclusivity, equality, and the achievements of women both on and off the court. Stay tuned throughout the season for opportunities to engage in by following @LaCremaWines on social media and visit www.lacrema.com/WNBA.

For more information on La Crema wines, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Provided by La Crema