Get Ready to Celebrate Your Dads and Dad Figures with Top Gifts

There’s plenty of opportunity to honor your dads and father figures on Father’s Day and there's nothing better than time together. And when you plan your gathering, we have some gift suggestions that are sure to please. From food and drink to must-have items, visit the web sites of these great companies and start shopping!

Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple - This 70 proof liquid gold stands up to the royal competition, packing a sweet yet tart apple punch. It blends award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple, and a honey sweetness, that offers a sweet cider aroma and smooth to the core finish. And to make your purchase easy, you can buy Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey on Drizly and wherever spirits are sold. Visit: https://properwhiskey.com/pages/home-us

Disaronno Velvet - At 17% ABV, it is perfect for summertime to be enjoyed on the rocks or with its signature cocktail known as the Disaronno Velvet Batida, that combines the refreshing flavor of tropical coconut water with the richness of velvety cream from Disaronno Velvet. The Disaronno Velvet Batida, made by combining 1 part Disaronno Velvet, 1 part coconut water, shaking and pouring over crushed ice in a highball glass with a garnish of either coconut flakes or a coconut slice, is a simple and fresh addition to the summer cocktail repertoire. Disaronno Velvet is a welcome addition to every dad’s home bar. Visit: https://www.disaronno.com/

Here in Manhattan: A site-by-site guide to the history of the world's greatest city is a hardcover book by Tom Begnal. Published by Sutherland Books. The 220-page book complete with photographs includes sites that are ideal for history buffs, people interested in culture, and the city's food lovers. It’s the ideal gift for the dad who loves New York City. It can be purchased by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Here-Manhattan-Site-Site-Greatest/dp/1990823084.

Ricossa– In Piedmont, Italy Ricossa is the leader of Barbera D’Appassimento DOC wine. Ricossa is the first Piedmontese estate at Winesellers, which will market a full range nationally, focused on DOC and DOCG wines produced from Nebbiolo and Barbera, meeting a consistently growing consumer interest in skillfully made, premium selections of high-quality Italian wine with aging potential. Ricossa’s family roots in Piedmont date back to the late 1800s. Located in the Village of Castel Boglione in the heart of Nizza DOCG production area, the Ricossa estate holds 180 acres of dedicated vineyards. Ricossa produces Piedmont wines that express the unique land that so famously harmonize with the gastronomic traditions of the region. They also produce Moscato d’Asti DOCG, Roero Arneis DOCG, Gavi DOCG, Barbera d’Asti DOCG, Langhe Nebbiolo DOC, Barbaresco DOCG, Barbaresco Riserva DOCG, Barolo DOCG. and Barolo Riserva DOCG. These are all great choices for the dad who enjoys a glass of wine to sip or pair with favorite foods. Visit: https://www.ricossa.wine/en/

Heat Holder Slippers - Heat Holders®, the maker of The Warmest Thermal Sock® is stepping into new territory. The company is introducing all-new men’s and women’s slippers to keep your toes warm both in and around the house. These are perfect for every dad. Available in both slip-on and drawstring variations, you can move around with ease and ensure that Heat Holders® will always add an extra layer of warmth. Visit: https://www.heatholders.com/

ICHARAN– The restaurant is one of the world’s leading experts in Tonkotsu ramen, is offering noodle loving dads across the country discounted bundle deals for their take-home ramen kits. This is just in time for Father’s Day and available through July 31st. The team at ICHIRAN is committed to providing the most authentic and quality flavor Tonkotsu ramen experience using the finest ingredients, masterful techniques, and family secret preparations by gifted artisans and in-house made noodles. The ramen kit bundles, which can be shipped nationally, are available on their website, allow one to experience the renowned restaurant quality ramen at home that will last through the summer months and beyond. Each kit, which are individually priced at $29, features three servings of individually packed Hakata-style noodles, tonkotsu soup concentrate, and original spicy seasoning, generously portioned for dad to share with the family. Visit: https://www.ichiranusa.com/

Nir Hod x The Standard Coaster Set - Exclusively made for The Standard, Nir Hod x Prospect’s The Night You Left coasters are produced in a mirrored red finish, lined with printed white powder and presented in a sleek, black box. This highly popular coaster set, now released in a bright new finish, is inspired by Hod’s oil-on-mirror paintings entitled ‘The Night You Left’, which captures a moment of solitude. Hod explains: “There is a certain magic in loneliness, you have to be alone to create. It’s not about drugs or glamour, it’s about the inside world, where you can dream and love and seek a greater truth.” Available on www.shopthestandard.com and The Shop at The Standard High Line.



LEVAIN BAKERY - Since its launch this past March, Levain Bakery's Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip was the best selling individual cookie on their website and number three in bakeries behind the classics - Chocolate Chip Walnut and Two-Chip Chocolate Chip. This is the first permanent cookie Levain has added to the lineup since 2020 when they launched Two Chip Chocolate Chip, bringing the total to seven cookies that are always available. To gift dad a scrumptious treat, visit one of their bakeries or go to their web site at https://levainbakery.com/pages/our-cookies.

Beer Making Kits from Brooklyn Brew Shop - For the dad who’s always raving about the latest micro-brewed IPA, Brooklyn Brew Shop’s Beer Making Kits make it easy for him to craft his own batch at home. The all-inclusive kits contain everything he needs, including a thermometer, a glass fermenting jug, hops, yeast, and tubing. As a bonus, all of the equipment included is reusable. All he needs to make his next batch is a new Beer Making Mix and No-Rinse Sanitizer. Visit: https://brooklynbrewshop.com/.

8-piece Fridge Bundle from W&P - The 8-piece Fridge Bundle ($135) is perfect for the dad who’s love language is grilling for the whole family. The bundle includes everything needed to host a successful summer BBQ, like Reusable Bags for marinating, Seal Tight Bowls for storing sauces and sides, and the Lunch Bowl for any leftovers. Visit: https://wandp.com/.

Kosterina – It’s the one-stop destination for the best parts of the Mediterranean lifestyle, that recently released a line of Crushed Fruit Vinegars that are ideal for summer cocktails, vibrant fruit-forward dressings, sauces and more. Kosterina’s Crushed Fruit Vinegars are available in Strawberry, Tangerine, and Blueberry, and are the perfect combination of tangy and sweet, with bold flavors, no added sugars, and made with only 3 ingredients that includes fruit puree, white cooked grape must, and white wine vinegar important from Greece. The vinegars can be used in numerous innovative ways including in salad dressings, desserts, cocktails, and mocktails. Sold individually and in a set with all three, the Kosterina Crushed Fruit Vinegars are available online and in grocery stores, and make an ideal gift to bring along to summer BBQs, for Father’s Day, graduation, and more. Visit: https://www.kosterina.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy