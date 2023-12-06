Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure

Journey, the chic restaurant and lounge, located on 24th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues is the talk of the town. It has so much to offer you will want to make plans to visit again and again. We highly recommend making reservations for their Journey 360. This one of a kind and fascinating immersive dining experience is exquisite. It is a prix-fixe gastronomical event that transports you to exotic locations around the world without ever leaving Manhattan.

Journey has been designed by Broadway veteran, David Gallo. Co-owners and restaurateurs, Alex Cesaria and Marc Routh are responsible for it's unique concept. Recently, Journey has tapped the talents of Executive Chef Diego Negri who has a vast culinary background from around the world. He brings an international blend of culinary styles with his experience in Italian, Spanish, French, Mediterranean, Asian, and South American cuisines.

Journey 360 seats guests at a communal table that features stunning floor to ceiling and tabletop projection mapping. While you observe beautiful and striking images of places around the world, a delectable and generous six-course menu that corresponds to each location is served. The presentation and taste of each tantalizing dish is as incredible as the venue. And the excursion has a charming guide who relates interesting information for each adventure.

Journey 360 starts on the top of the Empire State Building on a tethered zeppelin. From there you will go to spots such as The Forest as you have a salad of Amazonian Forest Greens with Lola lettuce, Matche lettuce, Brazilian Nuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Yucca Frita and Mango. Travels will also take you The Arctic as you are served Cod in Spiruluna Foam Potatoes and Leeks with Tobiko Eggs. As you venture to the Volcano, relish the course of Braised Short Ribs with Fried Polenta, Sungold Tomato Onion Ash Espellet Powder and Grapes in a Short Rib Sauce. Save room for dessert. The meal will end with a futuristic, otherworldly dessert set in an out of this world location.

While you savor each moment of your meal, the ever-changing projections and well-selected background sounds are totally relaxing. It’s no wonder guests are making it a marvelous night out or a special occasion destination. When we visited, there were friends groups, a couple enjoying their milestone anniversary and a birthday celebration. Make your reservations in the coming month for a special holiday outing. For Journey 360 guests, the restaurants bar’s top-notch menu is available or can add the optional wine pairing for each course that has wonderfully selected wines from around the globe. Seatings are at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm for the 1.5 hour experience. We live in a big, beautiful world, and Journey 360 completely captures it.

Journey has three other inviting dining experiences in addition to Journey 360. Journey A La Carte introduces Chef Diego’s delicious a la carte menu in setting featuring 3D printed architectural models and a gorgeous ambiance; Journey Lounge is a unique experiential bar where paintings and a collection of curiosities come to life. Cutting edge 3D projection mapping and video techniques create ever-changing environments, while patrons enjoy craft cocktails and small specialty plates; and Journey Voyager invites guests to savor a three-course meal as Tony Award winning director John Rando leads a Broadway creative team on an exhilarating travel odyssey, as the tabletop comes alive with optical illusions and video animation.

There’s no other restaurant like Journey in the city. Tell a friend to tell a friend and enjoy a night out to treasure! It is located at 27 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10010. For more information, please visit https://journeyexperience.nyc/ and call (212) 796-0607.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Journey