Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 31, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image
Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest stories and buzziest moments from across the theatre world. Today’s highlights include Ben Davis performing his dream roles, incredible Bat Boy: The Musical highlights from NY City Center, and a glam opening night for Liberation on Broadway. Plus, don’t miss an exclusive look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters in Wicked: For Good, fresh production photos from Bat Boy, and the reveal of new SDCF Joe A. Callaway Award winners. With industry news, casting updates, exciting revivals, and even a sneak peek at upcoming shows, there’s something for every theatre fan. Grab your coffee and let’s dive in!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: Watch HEATHERS' Ben Davis Sing His 3 Dream Roles

Three dream roles have so far eluded Heathers star Ben Davis. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper' eight times a week in Heathers, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already! Watch in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: Watch Highlights from BAT BOY at NY City Center

Next up at New York City Center is Bat Boy: The Musical, which is now running through November 9. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: LIBERATION Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Hear them roar! An extraordinary group of women (an some men too) celebrated opening night of Liberation on Broadway earlier this week. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the full company.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Take a Closer Look at Glinda's Headquarters in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo
by Josh Sharpe
A new promo video for Wicked: For Good is taking a closer look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters, as seen in the new movie. Watch the video to see the fabulous space.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Inside Rehearsal For ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the rehearsal room for  ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL. Check out the video and learn more about the upcoming concert production here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Goodspeed's WHITE CHRISTMAS in Rehearsal
by Joshua Wright
Watch Omar Lopez-Cepero and Clyde Alves, along with the cast of White Christmas, rehearse 'Let Yourself Go' from Irving Berlin's White Christmas, running at Goodspeed November 14th through Dec 28th, 2025. . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: First Look at Taylor Trench & More in BAT BOY
by Nicole Rosky
Next up at New York City Center is Bat Boy: The Musical, which is now running through November 9. Check out first photos of the cast in action.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Meet the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Spellers at the ready! The first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is getting ready for previews. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Ellie Roddy, Claire Marshall, and More in the National Tour of CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of CHICAGO The Musical has released a first look at all new photos from the production. Check out the photos and learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the 12-week limited holiday engagement Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
by Jennifer Broski
Next up at Perelman Performing Arts Center is the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Frank Wildhorn to Pen Original Score for Akihiro Nishino's CHIMNEY TOWN THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Composer Frank Wildhorn has joined the creative team of Chimney Town the Musical, the theatrical adaptation of Poupelle of Chimney Town, the book-turned-anime film from Akihiro Nishino.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/30/2025; Jobs In Finance, HR, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/30/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
SHE PERSISTED THE MUSICAL JR. Licensing Rights Now Available
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing availability of She Persisted The Musical JR.. (more...)
Tala Lee-Turton Launches Red Robin Productions With World Premiere of Katya Bourvis' PIA
by Stephi Wild
Barnsley-born Tala Lee-Turton has announced the formation of Red Robin Productions ahead of the world premiere of Katya Bourvis' dance and visual art work PIA.. (more...)
Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino Launch 'Regular People' Creative Studio
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino have formed Regular People, a creative studio that connects producing, marketing, and general management for live entertainment all under one roof.. (more...)
Noah Galvin and Frankie Rodriguez to Lead SENATE TWINK Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New theater production company Track 14 will host an industry reading of the new play Senate Twink by Ella Attell and Joe Gustaferro, directed by Drama Desk nominee Ryan Dobrin.. (more...)
SDCF Reveals 2024-2025 Joe A. Callaway Winners And Finalists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SDCF has revealed the recipients of the 2024–2025 Joe A. Callaway Awards: Zhailon Levingston, recognized for Excellence in Direction for Table 17, and Darrell Grand Moultrie, recognized for Excellence in Choreography for Goddess.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in November 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in November 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
Andrew Durand and Christian McQueen to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Andrew Durand will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. and Christian McQueen will star as The Voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- November 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Tony-nominated play, a brand new comedy show, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)
Meet the Cast of OEDIPUS, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Meet the cast of Oedipus here!. (more...)
WICKED Movie Launches Official Behind-the-Scenes Podcast
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of Wicked: For Good coming to theaters, the film has launched an eight-part podcast that dives into the making of both films, featuring in-depth interviews with the cast and crew.. (more...)
Nina Arianda, Katie Finneran and More Join MOONSTRUCK Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nina Arianda, Katie Finneran, and more will join New York Stage and Film's one-night-only benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s Academy Award-winning film, Moonstruck.. (more...)
Review: THE LINE OF BEAUTY, Almeida Theatre
by Katie Kirkpatrick
An award-winning LGBTQ novel, adapted for the stage by playwright of the moment Jack Holden (Cruising; Kenrex)... It sounds like a surefire hit for the Almeida, and sure enough, the entire run is currently fully sold out. But can a production be too sure of itself? Slick but straightforward, this premiere bucks the venue’s recent trend of plays that push the envelope.. (more...)
The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub for THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW
by Nicole Rosky
This weekend, The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for their annual Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, playing Saturday, November 1 (7pm and 9:30pm) and Sunday, November 2 (6pm at Joes Pub.  . (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Tracking for $112-$115 Million Opening
by Josh Sharpe
With less than a month to go before Wicked: For Good, box office predictions are starting to come in, with initial reports suggesting that the film is likely to perform as well, or better, than Part One.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Brian Stokes Mitchell 

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Masquerade!
Paper faces on parade...
Masquerade!
Hide your face,
so the world will
never find you!"

- The Phantom of the Opera

