Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest stories and buzziest moments from across the theatre world. Today’s highlights include Ben Davis performing his dream roles, incredible Bat Boy: The Musical highlights from NY City Center, and a glam opening night for Liberation on Broadway. Plus, don’t miss an exclusive look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters in Wicked: For Good, fresh production photos from Bat Boy, and the reveal of new SDCF Joe A. Callaway Award winners. With industry news, casting updates, exciting revivals, and even a sneak peek at upcoming shows, there’s something for every theatre fan. Grab your coffee and let’s dive in!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Saturday, November 1
Two Strangers Carry A Cake Across New York begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Watch HEATHERS' Ben Davis Sing His 3 Dream Roles
Three dream roles have so far eluded Heathers star Ben Davis. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper' eight times a week in Heathers, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already! Watch in this video.
|
Video: Watch Highlights from BAT BOY at NY City Center
Next up at New York City Center is Bat Boy: The Musical, which is now running through November 9. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.
|
Video: LIBERATION Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Hear them roar! An extraordinary group of women (an some men too) celebrated opening night of Liberation on Broadway earlier this week. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the full company.
|Must Watch
| Video: Take a Closer Look at Glinda's Headquarters in New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo
by Josh Sharpe
A new promo video for Wicked: For Good is taking a closer look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters, as seen in the new movie. Watch the video to see the fabulous space.. (more...)
| Video: Inside Rehearsal For ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the rehearsal room for ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL. Check out the video and learn more about the upcoming concert production here!. (more...)
| Video: Goodspeed's WHITE CHRISTMAS in Rehearsal
by Joshua Wright
Watch Omar Lopez-Cepero and Clyde Alves, along with the cast of White Christmas, rehearse 'Let Yourself Go' from Irving Berlin's White Christmas, running at Goodspeed November 14th through Dec 28th, 2025. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: First Look at Taylor Trench & More in BAT BOY
by Nicole Rosky
Next up at New York City Center is Bat Boy: The Musical, which is now running through November 9. Check out first photos of the cast in action.. (more...)
| Photos: Meet the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Spellers at the ready! The first New York revival of the landmark Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is getting ready for previews. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
|
Photos: Ellie Roddy, Claire Marshall, and More in the National Tour of CHICAGO
Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS on Broadway
Photos: Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
by Jennifer Broski
Next up at Perelman Performing Arts Center is the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Masquerade!
Videos