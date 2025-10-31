Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2025- LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Opens On Broadway and More

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of the biggest stories and buzziest moments from across the theatre world. Today’s highlights include Ben Davis performing his dream roles, incredible Bat Boy: The Musical highlights from NY City Center, and a glam opening night for Liberation on Broadway. Plus, don’t miss an exclusive look at Glinda's Emerald City headquarters in Wicked: For Good, fresh production photos from Bat Boy, and the reveal of new SDCF Joe A. Callaway Award winners. With industry news, casting updates, exciting revivals, and even a sneak peek at upcoming shows, there’s something for every theatre fan. Grab your coffee and let’s dive in!