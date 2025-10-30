Nina Arianda, Katie Finneran and More Join MOONSTRUCK Reading

New York Stage and Film has revealed additional cast members set to join the one-night-only benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s Academy Award-winning film, Moonstruck. The reading will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes and will take place on Monday November 10, 2025, at 8pm at Music Box Theatre.

Joining the cast of Moonstruck will be Tony Award winner Nina Arianda (Venus in Fur) as Rita Cappomaggi, Tony Award winner Katie Finneran (The Thanksgiving Play) as Mona, Peter Francis James (Left on Tenth) as Perry, and Mary Wiseman (Let’s Love!) as Sheila. They join the previously announced Emmy Award winner Steve Buscemi as Raymond Cappomaggi, Emmy Award nominee Rose Byrne as Loretta Castorini, Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale as Ronny Cammareri, Stephen DeRosa as Zito/Al Conti/Florist/Priest/Bobo, Dez Duron as Crooner, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as Rose Castorini, Mary Lou Rosato as Crone, Emmy Award winner John Turturro as Cosmo Castorini and Grammy Award nominee Stevie Van Zandt as Johnny Cammareri. Peter Sagal will serve as host and read stage directions.

Moonstruck, that classic, over the top tale of romance and family, is going to be celebrated at the Music Box Theatre by a decidedly starry cast on November 10. A company of notables including Steve Buscemi, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Patti LuPone, John Turturro, and Stevie Van Zandt will revisit the operatic courtship of Loretta Castorini and Ronny Cammareri on the streets of Brooklyn to benefit New York Stage and Film. This will be a singular event. Moonstruck has never been performed on stage, and a cast like this invites us to experience the lunacy, the exhilaration, the magic of one of wildest romances in film history.