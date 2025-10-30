 tracker
The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub for THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW

Special guests will include: Nick Adams, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, and more.

By: Oct. 30, 2025
The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub for THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW Image
This weekend, The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for their annual Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, playing Saturday, November 1 (7pm and 9:30pm) and Sunday, November 2 (6pm).

Special guests will include: Nick Adams, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus, Emma Hunton, Nina West, Nora Schell, Sutton Lee Seymour, Alison Fraser, Michelle Dowdy, Rob Morrison, Talia Suskauer, Christina Bianco, and a band that includes Sonny Ratcliff, Rob Morrison, Debbie Tjong, Katie James Rushin, Drew Brody, and of course The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) as Brad and Janet. 

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

You can now stream their album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show:




