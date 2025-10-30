WICKED: FOR GOOD Tracking for $112M-$115 Million Opening

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

With less than a month to go before Wicked: For Good, box office predictions are starting to come in, with initial reports suggesting that the film is likely to perform as well, or better, than Part One.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated film is looking to open in the $112 million to $115 million range when it hits theaters in November. The Hollywood Reporter's estimates are even higher, with their sources predicting the movie could perform upwards of $120 million at the domestic box office.

These numbers are on par with Wicked: Part One, which brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. Prior predictions for that film had indicated that the movie would open with $125M-$150 million.

By the end of its theatrical run, Wicked grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, part one of the big-screen Broadway adaptation became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S.

In 2024, Wicked debuted in theaters alongside Gladiator 2, with Moana 2 following a week later. This year, other major November releases include The Running Man, Now You See Me, Now You Don't, and Zootopia 2.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures