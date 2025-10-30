Andrew Durand and Christian McQueen to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Durand and McQueen join the cast alongside current stars, Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour.
Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., beginning November 25th and Christian McQueen will star as The Voice of Audrey II, beginning November 1 in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.
Durand and McQueen join the cast alongside current stars, Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey and television and film star Thomas Doherty as Seymour. Jeremy Kushnier will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S on Sunday, November 23, and Major Attaway plays his final performance as the Voice of Audrey II on Friday, October 31. The musical continues its open-ended run at The Westside Theatre, with tickets on sale through January 24, 2027.
Completing the current cast are Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Johnny Newcomb, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, Chani Maisonet, and Stephen Gordon.
Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.