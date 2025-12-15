GASTON Spin-off in the Works at Disney From Writer Dave Callaham

Disney is developing a new spin-off movie centering on the fan-favorite villain Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Deadline reports. The studio has recruited Dave Callaham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) to write the screenplay, following a previous draft by Kate Herron and Briony Redman. Michelle Rejwan, who has worked on the Star Wars franchise, will produce the feature.

In the 1991 animated film, the 2017 live-action film, and the stage musical, Gaston is depicted as a ruthless huntsman who takes a liking to the central heroine, Belle. With his egotistical, brash, and downright cruel tendencies, Belle does not return his feelings, leading to a manhunt for the Beast and, ultimately, Gaston's demise.

This new movie is not connected to a previously announced spin-off, which would have followed Gaston and LeFou. Tentatively titled Little Town, the Disney+ show would have seen Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles from the 2017 version, with Alan Menken returning to the property to pen new tunes. That series, meant to go into production in 2022, was ultimately scrapped, and this new film version will feature a new actor playing the villain and will reportedly have "swashbuckling tones." Casting information, along with a director, is forthcoming.

The original Beauty and the Beast film was universally praised upon its release in 1991. It was nominated for six Academy Awards (including Best Picture), winning two for music. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, and winning for Best Costume Design, the show is one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time.

Photo Credit: Disney