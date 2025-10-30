Frank Wildhorn to Pen Original Score for Akihiro Nishino's CHIMNEY TOWN THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Composer Frank Wildhorn has joined the creative team of Chimney Town the Musical, the theatrical adaptation of Poupelle of Chimney Town, the book-turned-anime film from Akihiro Nishino. Details regarding an upcoming full-scale production of the show, with score by Wildhorn, will be revealed shortly.

In grimy Chimney Town, with its sky obscured by thick, grey smoke, nobody bothers to look up anymore. Nobody, that is, except for Lubicchi – a dreamy-eyed young boy who yearns to see the stars he’s only heard about in stories told to him by his father. One night, a chance encounter with Binny – a monster made entirely of garbage – sparks an epic adventure as this unlikely duo sets off to find clarity in a world too often obscured.

Chimney Town the Musical is produced by Megan Ann Rasmussen, Ko Mori and Akihiro Nishino. Ken Davenport serves as Executive Consultant. General Management is DR Theatrical Management with Katharine Quinn/And That’s Showbiz as Digital Content Producer.

Nishino's children's book was released in 2016, and the anime film adaptation was released in 2020.

About Akihiro Nishino

Akihiro Nishino is one of Japan's most acclaimed, influential, and multifaceted young artists, renowned as a comedian, author, illustrator, and filmmaker. His transition from a successful comedian to a celebrated author and illustrator has made him an icon of Japan's art scene. Nishino's initial claim to fame came from his role as part of the comedy duo King Kong. His debut book, "Dr. Ink's Starry-Sky Cinema," released in 2009, heralded the arrival of a major new graphic novelist. This was followed by other acclaimed works including "Zip & Candy Robots Christmas," "Music Box World," "Poupelle of Chimney Town," "Honya No Poncho," and "Tick Tock, the Promised Clock Tower." Each of these works showcases Nishino's exceptional ability to weave imaginative narratives with visually stunning illustrations. "Poupelle of Chimney Town" stands out as a crowning achievement, with more than 730,000 copies sold by December 2019. This book was later adapted into a successful film, for which Nishino served as both scriptwriter and producer. The story of Lubicchi and his friend Poupelle on an adventure to find the stars has captivated audiences in Japan and beyond. His work, characterized by intricate details and a woodblock print-like appearance, has been showcased in prestigious venues including Tokyo Tower, Manganji in Kawanishi, and Hyōgo Prefecture. Internationally, he has had solo exhibitions at the Eiffel Tower's Gustave Eiffel Lounge and New York's One Art Space. Nishino has integrated cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality into his exhibitions, further demonstrating his commitment to innovation. His boundary-shattering work has made him a symbol of Japan's artistic renaissance and a beacon of inspiration in the global creative community.