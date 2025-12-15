 tracker
Photo: On the Red Carpet at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors with Michael Crawford, Laura Osnes & More

Other attendees included Kelsey Grammer, David Phelps, and more.

By: Dec. 15, 2025

On Sunday, December 7, the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors took place in Washington, D.C., honoring those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Ahead of the ceremony, honorees and featured performers walked the red carpet including Michael Crawford, Laura Osnes, David Phelps, Kelsey Grammer, Sylvester Stallone and more. Check out photos from the red carpet below.

Honorees included Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. The ceremony was hosted by Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump, and will be broadcast on CBS Tuesday, December 23.

Broadway alum Laura Osnes attended the ceremony, performing from The Phantom of the Opera alongside singer David Phelps to celebrate Michael Crawford. Other attendees included Miranda LambertDebbie Winans, Kurt Russell, and Kelsey Grammer, who all paid tribute to honorees during the evening. Check out more photos from the ceremony itself here

Past Broadway honorees include Leonard Bernstein, Agnes De Mille, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and many more. 

Photo Credit: Kennedy Center

Gene Simmons

Erin Stanley, Paul Stanley

KISS

Mike Farris

Bill Conti

David Phelps

Chris Blue

Natasha MacAller, Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford

Kelsey Grammer

Arturo Sandoval

Frank Stallone

Dana Blumberg

Kari Lake

Criss Angel

Gloria Gaynor

Mary Helen Bowers

Sylvester Stallone

Marcus King

David Ellison

Caleb Greenwill, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna

Blessing Offor

Ambassador Rick Grenell

Jason Crabb

Montana Tucker

Laura Osnes

Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro

Neal McDonough

Glenn Youngkin

Howard Lutnick, Allison Lutnick

Katie Miller

Maria Bartiromo

Dr. Oz, Lisa Oz

Jennifer Rauchet

John Wakefield

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

