Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards; BEAU Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Euroco Costumes - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 18%



Sarah Thea - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 7%



Gemma Dean - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 5%



Catherine Zuber & AC Gottlieb - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 4%



Christopher Vergara - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Public Theater 4%



Avery Reed - BUSINESS IDEAS - Clubbed Thumb 4%



Chris Godshall - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 4%



Alex Rockey - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 4%



Zoë Allen & Garvin Hastings - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 4%



Montana Levi Blanco - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Qween Jean - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 3%



Hahnji Jang - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 3%



Tina McCartney - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



Tere Duncan - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Azalea Fairley - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Grace Jeon - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Whitney Fabre - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



DeShon Elem - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Siena Zoë Allen - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



Michael O'Herron - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Esmeralda Tan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



E.B. McKinney - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zen Tunsaringkran - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theater 10%



Adanne Spencer-Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 9%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 9%



Bridget McJohn - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



Andrew Barrett Cox - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Billy Little - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 5%



Chris Godshall - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Gaea Lawton - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 4%



Kate Hartigan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 3%



Robert Pugh - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Calypso Michelet - AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 2%



Stef Genda - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 2%



Dianela Gil - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Shelby Green - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 2%



Grace Wylie - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 2%



Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 2%



Christopher Vergara - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Tina Mistric - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Lucy Walaszek - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



Olivia Benedict - LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 1%



Michael Gutierrez - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



George Riverón - LA TRAMPA DEL SILENCIO - Teatro SEA 1%



Jose Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Marianne Needell - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Andy Fickman - HEATHERS - New World Stages 14%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 9%



Whitney White - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 8%



Alex Sanchez - FACINGS - Urban Stages 8%



David Mendizabal - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 8%



Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 6%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theatre 5%



Peggy Lee Brennan - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Matt DiCarlo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New World Stages 5%



Callie and Brian Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 4%



Josh Rhodes - BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 4%



Lorin Latarro - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



Kenneth Ferrone - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 3%



Clint Hromsco - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Kristin Hanggi - ROMY & MICHELE - Stage 42 3%



Marco Antonio Rodriguez - DOMINO EFFECT! - Domino Effect! 2%



Dorea Slagle - BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 2%



Jackie Jorgensen - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



ELIZABETH R PICOLLI - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 2%



Diane Paulus - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 12%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 7%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 7%



David Fuller - COMPANY - Theater 2020 7%



Katie Royse Ginther - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 6%



Patrick Swailes Caldwell - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Arden T Lewis / David P Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 6%



Tina Barone - GODSPELL - The Little Victory Theater 5%



Dev Bondarin - THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 4%



Susan Sweeney - SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street Theatre Company 4%



Jarrett Winters Morley - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Marie Ingrisano Isner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Gary Bradley - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Lucy Harrington - LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 3%



Leah Beth Etheredge - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Kevin Davis - A HOT NIGHT OF COOL JAZZ - El Barrio ArtSpace 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - Thymele Arts 2%



SHELLEN LUBIN - CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 2%



Rula Munoz - FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Sam Helfrich - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 17%



Amy Marie Seidel - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 8%



Whitney White - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 6%



Abigail Jean-Baptiste - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



Nazareth Hassan - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 4%



Carolyn Dellinger - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 3%



Chad Austin - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Anthony M. Laura - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Kayla Walker - DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Jack Morrill - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



LaChanze - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 2%



Eric Tucker - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Iris Dukatt - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Keaton Wooden - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Christine Cirker - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Gerald vanHeerden - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



Stephen Nachamie - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Awoye Timpo - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Mark Koenig - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theater 2%



Ciaran O'Reilly - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



Tim Jackson - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Tom Ferriter - GIRL IN A GREEN DRESS - Stageplays Theatre Company 2%



Patricia McGregor - LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Bradly Valenzuela - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 10%



Alex Kopnick - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 10%



Aimee Todoroff - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 5%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Gia Forakis - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 3%



Chris Browne Valenzuela, Brian Soliwoda & Jenny Hanrahan - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 3%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Amber Weissert - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 3%



Bannon Brody - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 3%



Bryan Songy - CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS - The Tank NYC 2%



Chris Godshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Arachne Theater 2%



Dylan Diehl - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Anthony Logan Cole - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 2%



Dorea Slagle - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Heights Players 2%



Melanie Maria Goodreaux - THE POPES OF FARRUGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 2%



Chris Carver - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - NCT 1%



William Doll - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 1%



Christina Shea-Wright - POTUS - City Gate Productions 1%



Michael Hagins - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Summit Rock, Central Park 1%



Janani Sreenivasan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



John DeSotelle - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 1%



Moshe Henderson - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 1%



Clara Livingston - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Robert Wierzel - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 21%



Ziggy Bornas - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Colleen Doherty - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 9%



Isabella Byrd - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 5%



Dawn Chiang - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%



Hunter Lustberg - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 4%



Yang Yu - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 4%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



Jake DeGroot - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Yael Lubetzky - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



David Castaneda - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



John Salutz - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Kate McGee - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Sarah Woods - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Ryan Randazzo - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Earlnaël Bitoria - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Keith A. Truax - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 1%



Maruti Evans - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 1%



Ben Stanton - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 1%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Nicole E. Lang - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Addy Jenkins - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 10%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 8%



Annie Garrett-Larsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 5%



Alexander Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



Alex Nemfakos - FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 4%



Lee Lillis - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



Alexander Bartenieff - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Annabelle Mei - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 4%



Sasha Lysenko - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 3%



Emma Ruopp & Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 3%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Noel MacDuffie - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ziggy Bornas - AGENCY FOR THE LOST - The Tank NYC 2%



Ben Hartzell - GUILT - City Gate Productions 2%



Kim Sanchez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%



Ziggy Bornas - ALONE - The Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Cassie Artesky - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



Bianca Bishop - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Giles Hogya - COMPANY - Theater 2020 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CANNED HAMS: THE FEUD, THE FIGHTS, THE FASHION! - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Yichen Zhou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Em Stripling - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



Emily Epstein - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 18%



Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 15%



Bryce Hallett - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 14%



Damon Cardasis/James I James - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 14%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 12%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Jeff Bienstock - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 10%



Ken Davenport - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 15%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 14%



Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 13%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 8%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 8%



Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 7%



Joel Krantz - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 6%



Jovier Q. Sanchez and P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 6%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



P.William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 3%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BEAU - St. Luke's theatre 12%



CATCHING FIREFLIES - The Players Theater 12%



MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 8%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 7%



EXORCISTIC THE ROCK MUSICAL - The Asylum NYC 7%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 6%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 6%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 6%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 5%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 5%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 4%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 4%



LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 4%



DOMINO EFFECT! - People's Theater 3%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 10%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 8%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 7%



LOVE IS BLIND THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 6%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 4%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 4%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 4%



THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 4%



OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 4%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 3%



JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 3%



CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 3%



FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 2%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - 2025 18%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 8%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 7%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 5%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 5%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - The American Theatre of Actors 3%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



CRACKED OPEN - Theatre Row 3%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 2%



THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



THE ONE (ABOUT MUHAMMAD ALI) - AMT Theater 1%



I MADE IT TO THE MOON - AMT Theater 1%



THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP+Pendragon at 59E59 Theaters 1%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 6%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 3%



YELLOW ROSES - Equity Library Theater 3%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



GEORGIA AND THE BUTCH - The Tank NYC 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 2%



ACROSS THE LAKE - The Chain Theater/Equity Library Theater 2%



BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 2%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 2%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - Sargent Theatre 2%



BLOOD ORANGE - A.R.T./New York Theatres 1%



THE GOO - The Chain 1%



BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 19%



Exorcistic Asylum NYC 18%



Sonny Paladino - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 15%



Bucky Heard & Timothy D Lee - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 11%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Drew Lachey and Paul Duncan - LABEL•LESS - Theater 86 10%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 9%



DENNIS HANRAHAN - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 5%



AnnMarie Milazzo - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Finnigan (Flynn) Faye, Adam Gloc, & Jenavive Banes - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 18%



Lena Gabrielle, Pippa Cleary, Joriah Kwamé, Aaron Kenny, Grace Yurchuk, and Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 17%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 16%



Alfonso Molina - MONARCH - OPEN JAR 12%



Mateo Chavez Lewis - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 12%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 11%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 9%



Sivan Raz & Belle Rue - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 5%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashlyn DeGeorge - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 32%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Nxt Generation Theatrics / Cullum Theatre 10%



AJ Heard - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 8%



Madison Hilligoss - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 8%



Dyllan Vallier - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 8%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 7%



Sydney Heard - MIKE AND MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Faizah Grootens - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 5%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 5%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 5%



Joshua Bergasse - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Sidi Larbi Cherkoui - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 11%



Ian Coulter-Buford - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 7%



Frankie Sulla - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Matt Kenna - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



Sara Pizzi - HE'S DIFFERENT - The Flea Theatre 7%



Yaroque Dance Company - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 6%



Kristina King - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Penelope Deen - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Tatiana Birenbaum - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 4%



Willie Clyde Beaton II - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Jillian Garibaldi - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 3%



Judith Jarosz - COMPANY - Theater 2020 3%



James Clements - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 3%



Penelope Deen - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 3%



Penelope Rose Deen - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Penelope Rose Deen - IT CAN HAPPEN HERE! - New Perspectives Theatre Company at CultureLab LIC 2%



Soda Persi - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Nancy Ellen Reinstein - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Abril Lopez - MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Meredith Layne Hungerford - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 5%



Abby Docherty - LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 5%



Amy Herzberg - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 4%



Brian Quijada - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 4%



Betsy Wolfe - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



Alexa Freeman - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



Casey Likes - HEATHERS - New World Stages 3%



McKenzie Kurtz - HEATHERS - New World Stages 3%



Taylor Truckenbrod - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater (NGT) 3%



Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 3%



Analia Romero - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 3%



Travis Leland - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Alexa Racioppi - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 2%



J Harrison Ghee - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



B Noel - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Andrew Adams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Shea Suffoletta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Matt Rodin - BEAU - St. Luke's Theater 2%



Rachel Lauren James - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Ella Dolynchuck - LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 2%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Cydney Heard - MIKE & MINDY WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 2%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Aisling Riley - JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 9%



Abi Painter - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



Alyssa Cassese - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 5%



Amy Herzberg - AIDEN - The Players Theater 5%



Amanda Duisenberg - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 4%



Gavin Kenny - COMPANY - Theater 2020 4%



Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 4%



Brandon Roth - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (BILLY BIGELOW) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 3%



Audrey Latt - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Victor Gorlach - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Travis Leland Murad - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 3%



Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 3%



Anna Glen Sparks - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Carson Higgins - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 2%



Emily Demaio - MIKE AND MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theater 2%



Regina Brown - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Jasmine Johnson - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Siobhan Kiernan - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Dorea Slagle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 1%



Hannah Rose Kidwell - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (NETTIE) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 1%



Penelope Rose Deen - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Juliana Suaide - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 16%



André De Shields - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 4%



Alexandra Fortin - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Ahmad Kamal - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Anuka Sethi - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 2%



Abenaa Quïïn - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Betsy Aidem - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 2%



Sydney Law - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



Amber Iman - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Zoe Dean - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Alice Reys - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 2%



Alexandra Socha - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Catherine LeFrere - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 2%



Hannah Doherty - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



Airen Guevara - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 1%



David Greenspan - PRINCE FAGGOT - Playwrights Horizons 1%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 1%



Alexandra Rooney - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Michael Gnat - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 1%



Katherine Winter - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 1%



Annie Kefalas - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Ana Moioli - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 1%



Calista Flockhart - CURSE OF THE SARVING CLASS - New Group 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 8%



Alison Zhang - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 7%



Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 4%



Alice Lussiana Parente - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 4%



Abby Wheeler - PANDORA'S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%



Jay Lucas Chacon - SPINIT TWISTIT & LIE - Break A Leg Productions 2%



Adam Boncz - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 2%



Anuka Sethi - BITCHES - East Village Basement 2%



Airen Guevara - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 2%



Emily Sullivan - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 2%



Niraj Nair - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 2%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Chris Browne Valenzuela - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 1%



Alan Cordoba-Diaz - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Alaysia Renay Duncan - PAS DE TROIS - SheNYC Festival 1%



Arjun Biju - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



Dulè Hill - LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 1%



Zus Santos - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 1%



Alyssa Poon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Jazzlyn Newton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 1%



Zoe Parrish - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



Chloe Chappa - CONCEAL ME WHAT I AM - NYC Fringe (Ladies & Fools) 1%



Marc d Johnson jr - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 1%



Annie Unger - ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HEATHERS - New World Stages 16%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 13%



BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 10%



MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 8%



EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 7%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 6%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 5%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 5%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 5%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 3%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



POTUS - City Gate Productions 3%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 10%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 9%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 7%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 6%



COMPANY - Theater 2020 6%



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 4%



LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 3%



SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 18%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 7%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 7%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 4%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 3%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 2%



HAMLET - City Gate Productions 2%



TROPHY BOYS - MCC Theater 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



BUS STOP - Classic Stage Company 2%



BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 7%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 2%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theatre of Actors 1%



LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 1%



OTHELLO - Theatre 315 1%



COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sean Sanford - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - Mansion at Hudson yards 22%



Emily Mustillo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 7%



David Zinn - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Adam Rigg - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



Anton Volovsek - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



Rochele Mac - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 4%



Anna Louizos - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Riw Rakkulchon - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane 4%



Wilson Chin - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Curtis Howard - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Charlie Corcoran - THE WEIR - Irish Repertory Theatre 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Josafath Reynoso - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



Wilson Chin - SUMO - The Public Theater 3%



Marissa Todd - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



Kate Rance - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 3%



Matthew Imhoff - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Jungah Han - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Ningning Yang - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Baron E. Pugh - AS TIME GOES BY - 2025 2%



Daniel Allen - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Jimmy Stubbs - HENRY IV - Theatre For A New Audience 2%



Jason Ardizzone-West - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Eddy van der Laan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 6%



JASON ARDIZZONE-WEST - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 6%



Anne L. Thompson-Scretching - A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



Boone Sommers - MUD - Utopia for Losers, SARGENT theatre at ATA 4%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Angela Harriell - GL’AMOUR - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



Lauren Helpern - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 3%



Calypso Michelete - CAFE UTOPIA - Notch Theatre Company at Hudson Guild Theatre 3%



Art Kopischke - S.C.U.M. - The Tank NYC 3%



Caroline Galderisi - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Lytza Colon and Gregory Paul - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Colleen Murray - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Noel Macduffie & Gary VanderPutten - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ulric O'Flaherty - THE PEAK - Theater For The New City 2%



José Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



Frank Oliva - AT THE BARRICADES - MITU580 2%



Isaac Jenemann - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Mark Marcante & Lytza Colon - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 2%



Tierney Brennan - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Sean Szak Prasso - PLAYING WITH FIRE - American Theater of Actors 1%



Lara Knopf - PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 28%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 27%



Elizabeth June - NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO & OTHER N WORDS - Theatre Row 9%



Jeffrey Walker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Scott Lily - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 7%



Mackenzie Godfrey - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Justin Turner - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Tim Creavin - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Nick Navari - INTO YOUR HANDS - AMT Theater 4%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 9%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 8%



Michael Landes - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S FRIEND - Under St. Mark's Theatre 7%



Sydney Yu - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 6%



Annabella Pritchard - THE BODY - Secret Theatre 5%



Chetan Rao - BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 5%



Anthony Castellano - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 5%



Edu Díaz - A DRAG IS BORN - The Tank NYC 4%



Chris Davis - THE 40-YEAR-OLD BALLERINO - The Wild Project 4%



Grace Bennett - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 4%



Meg Chizek - HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS - Under St. Mark's Theatre 3%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 3%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



Gary Vincent - BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Rodolfo Alvarado - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 3%



Christabelle Marbun - FISH IN THE TANK - Inversion Ensemble 3%



Ginna Hoben - ABOVE GROUND - City Gate Productions 3%



Sasha Henriques - UNCEASING - Equity Library Theater 3%



Hannah Sage From - APPALACHIAN SONGCATCHER - The Chain Theatre 3%



Danielle Patsakos - THE PINK DRESS - Equity Library Theater 3%



Eisa Davis - ESSENTIALISN'T - HERE Arts Center 2%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



Dorit Margalit - SECOND DATE - Equity Library Theater 2%



Janani Sreenivasan - I'M A DETECTIVE - Chain Theatre 2%



Michael John Ciszewski - MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: IF MEMORY SERVES - The People's Improv Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

G Clausen - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 21%



Bill Toles - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 9%



Bailey Trierweiler - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



Brittany Harris - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 5%



DEVY RAJESH - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theater 5%



Lee Kinney - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 4%



David M. Lawson - FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



Evdoxia Ragkou - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



Sarahy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 3%



Counterbalance - DAVID FREY - The Tank NYC 3%



Daniel Lundberg - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 3%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



Laura Pereira - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Liz Hetzel - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



Fabian Obispo - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Jane Shaw - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 2%



Jeff Knapp - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Mike Tracey - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 2%



Rhy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Will Mahood - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 2%



Ryan Gamblin - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Teddy Tsui-Rosen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Philip Lauto - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 11%



Cece Zhang - TWO FOR ONE - in-version ensemble 9%



Solaris Universe - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Ella Williams - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 5%



Terry Chun - HAMLET & THE TEMPEST - Hip to Hip Theatre Company 4%



Cora Cicala - 500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 4%



Colin Rankin - YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 4%



Dylan Franz - POTUS - City Gate Productions 4%



Dylan Franz - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 4%



David Frey - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 3%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 3%



Judith Feingold - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Steve Jacobs - 42ND STREET - NCT 3%



Sheridan Glover - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Luke Santy, URB ALT/Boston Fielder, and Anthony Harper - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 3%



Elizabeth Compere - THE NEIGHBORHOOD LAUNDROMAT - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%



Zoe Lai - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 3%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Germán Martinez - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Chris Darbassie - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Evdoxia Ragkou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Ellen Juhlin and David P. Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Nate Dallimore - THE GOO - The Chain 2%



Kaitlin Goldin - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Julianne Mason - LODESTONE - AMT Theater 2%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

THE HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



HEATHERS - New World Stages 14%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 14%



VIOLA'S ROOM - The Shed 7%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 5%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 5%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Govenors Island 5%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 4%



THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN - LMCC Arts Center 4%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



THE ROSE ROOM - The Producers Club 3%



TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 2%



MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



LAST CALL - En Garde Arts 1%



PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 1%



RATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 15%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company + Brooklyn Art Haus 7%



AI VS HUMANITY - Ripple Effect Artists at Paradise Theatre 6%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



JIMMY FALLON'S TONIGHTMARES - Rockefeller Center 5%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 3%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Governors Island 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



CIRQUE LE SWING - Swing 46 Jazz Club 2%



SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street theatre company 2%



FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



BEYOND DOOMSDAY SCROLLING - AnomalousCo., Cullum Theatre at ATA 2%



LOVE IS LIVE - The PIT Loft 2%



TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 1%



CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-SETLIST - Needs More Work Productions at Don’t Tell Mama 1%



MONOLOGUES BY NYPL THEATER STUDIES STUDENTS - Harvey Fierstein Performance Space - Lincoln Center 1%



