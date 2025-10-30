Photos: Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next up at Perelman Performing Arts Center is the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The production is co-directed for PAC NYC by Thomas Caruso.

The cast will include Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, George Abud as Fred, Dario Esteban Alvarez as Understudy, Michael Cerveris as Scrooge, Maxim Chlumecky as Young Ebenezer, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel as Belle, Ashlyn Maddox as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Nancy Opel as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering as Ferdy / George, Izzy Elena Rita as Tiny Tim, Celia Mei Rubin as Understudy, Rashidra Scott as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice as Nicholas and Paul Whitty as Fezziwig.

Performances begin on Sunday, November 23, 2025 with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski