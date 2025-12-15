Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere

The movie hits theaters on December 25.
On Thursday, December 11, the cast and crew of Song Sung Blue gathered at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 for the film's New York premiere. In attendance were stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jim Belushi, and Michael Imperioli, among others, in addition to writer/director/producer Craig Brewer and film subjects Claire Sardina, Rachel Cartwright, Dayna Cartwright, Angelina Sardina, and Mike Sardina Jr.
The evening also featured a special performance by Jackman, Hudson and Sardina. Additional attendees included Katie McNeil Diamond, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Sutton Foster, Justin Theroux, Fran Drescher and Constance Wu. Check out photos from the event below.
Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. The movie hits theaters on December 25.
Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here.
Photo credit: Marion Curtis (StarPix) for Focus Features
Scott Bomar
John Fox
Jonathan Cheban
Dayna Cartwright, Claire Sardina and Rachel Cartwright
Craig Brewer
Mustafa Shakir
Bob Costas and Jill Sutton
John Beckwith and Hudson Hensley
Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley
Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Amy Vincent
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson
John Davis and John Fox
Kate Hudson and Craig Brewer
Kate Hudson and Claire Sardina
Rachel Cartwright and Ella Anderson
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman
Goldie Hawn, Fran Dresher and Lori Levine
Jim Belushi, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy
Michael Imperioli, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley and Jim Belushi
Craig Brewer, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux
Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux
Dayna Cartwright, Rachel Cartwright, Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson
Dayna Cartwright and Darius Rose
Claire Sardina, Kate Hudson, Hudson Hensley and Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson
ROBERT HERJAVEC, Jason Cassidy, Craig Brewer, John Davis and Scott Bomer
