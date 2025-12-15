Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere

On Thursday, December 11, the cast and crew of Song Sung Blue gathered at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 for the film's New York premiere. In attendance were stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jim Belushi, and Michael Imperioli, among others, in addition to writer/director/producer Craig Brewer and film subjects Claire Sardina, Rachel Cartwright, Dayna Cartwright, Angelina Sardina, and Mike Sardina Jr.

The evening also featured a special performance by Jackman, Hudson and Sardina. Additional attendees included Katie McNeil Diamond, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Sutton Foster, Justin Theroux, Fran Drescher and Constance Wu. Check out photos from the event below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. The movie hits theaters on December 25.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here.