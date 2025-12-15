 tracker
Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere

The movie hits theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 15, 2025

On Thursday, December 11, the cast and crew of Song Sung Blue gathered at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 for the film's New York premiere. In attendance were stars Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jim Belushi, and Michael Imperioli, among others, in addition to writer/director/producer Craig Brewer and film subjects Claire Sardina, Rachel Cartwright, Dayna Cartwright, Angelina Sardina, and Mike Sardina Jr.

The evening also featured a special performance by Jackman, Hudson and Sardina. Additional attendees included Katie McNeil Diamond, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Sutton Foster, Justin Theroux, Fran Drescher and Constance Wu. Check out photos from the event below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. The movie hits theaters on December 25.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here.

Photo credit: Marion Curtis (StarPix) for Focus Features

Scott Bomar
Scott Bomar

John Fox
John Fox

Jonathan Cheban
Jonathan Cheban

Dayna Cartwright, Claire Sardina and Rachel Cartwright
Dayna Cartwright, Claire Sardina and Rachel Cartwright

Jim Belushi
Jim Belushi

Craig Brewer
Craig Brewer

ROBERT HERJAVEC
ROBERT HERJAVEC

Darius Rose
Darius Rose

Mustafa Shakir
Mustafa Shakir

Bob Costas and Jill Sutton
Bob Costas and Jill Sutton

John Beckwith and Hudson Hensley
John Beckwith and Hudson Hensley

Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley
Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley

Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley
Dayna Cartwright and Hudson Hensley

Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli
Victoria Imperioli and Michael Imperioli

Amy Vincent
Amy Vincent

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

John Davis and John Fox
John Davis and John Fox

Kate Hudson and Craig Brewer
Kate Hudson and Craig Brewer

Kate Hudson and Claire Sardina
Kate Hudson and Claire Sardina

Rachel Cartwright and Ella Anderson
Rachel Cartwright and Ella Anderson

Ella Anderson
Ella Anderson

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman

Goldie Hawn, Fran Dresher and Lori Levine
Goldie Hawn, Fran Dresher and Lori Levine

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Jim Belushi, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy

Michael Imperioli, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley and Jim Belushi
Michael Imperioli, Mustafa Shakir, Craig Brewer, Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, Ella Anderson, Hudson Hensley and Jim Belushi

Constance Wu
Constance Wu

Craig Brewer, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy
Craig Brewer, John Davis, John Fox and Jason Cassidy

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image

Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux
Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux

Dayna Cartwright, Rachel Cartwright, Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson
Dayna Cartwright, Rachel Cartwright, Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson and Sutton Foster
Kate Hudson and Sutton Foster

Dayna Cartwright and Darius Rose
Dayna Cartwright and Darius Rose

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, & More at the New York SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image

Claire Sardina, Kate Hudson, Hudson Hensley and Hugh Jackman
Claire Sardina, Kate Hudson, Hudson Hensley and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson
Hugh Jackman, Claire Sardina and Kate Hudson

ROBERT HERJAVEC, Jason Cassidy, Craig Brewer, John Davis and Scott Bomer
ROBERT HERJAVEC, Jason Cassidy, Craig Brewer, John Davis and Scott Bomer


