 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Tenth-Longest-Running Broadway Show

To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew created a new video sharing their favorite lyrics, memories, and more.

By: Dec. 15, 2025
THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Tenth-Longest-Running Broadway Show Image

The Book of Mormon is now the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. The musical's 5,462nd performance, taking place over the weekend, surpassed the run of the original production of Beauty and the Beast.

To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew created a new video sharing their favorite lyrics, memories, and more. Check it out below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey ParkerRobert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Buy a Book of Mormon the Musical Hello Zip Hoodie
Book of Mormon the Musical Hello Zip Hoodie
Buy a Book of Mormon the Musical Holographic Magnet
Book of Mormon the Musical Holographic Magnet
Buy a Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Scarf

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos