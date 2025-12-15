THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Tenth-Longest-Running Broadway Show

To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew created a new video sharing their favorite lyrics, memories, and more.
The Book of Mormon is now the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. The musical's 5,462nd performance, taking place over the weekend, surpassed the run of the original production of Beauty and the Beast.
To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew created a new video sharing their favorite lyrics, memories, and more. Check it out below!
The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.