THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Tenth-Longest-Running Broadway Show

The Book of Mormon is now the tenth-longest running show on Broadway. The musical's 5,462nd performance, taking place over the weekend, surpassed the run of the original production of Beauty and the Beast.

To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew created a new video sharing their favorite lyrics, memories, and more. Check it out below!

The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.