Click Here for More on So Cast Me Already!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three dream roles have so far eluded Heathers star Ben Davis. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper' eight times a week in Heathers, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already!

"I'm a huge Brian Stokes Mitchell fan... and Alfred Drake, obviousuly. All of these baritones have really taught me how to do this. I grew up in my twenties listening to that production with Marin Mazzie, who was such a light." he told BroadwayWorld. Can you guess which role he's talking about?

In this episode, Davis joins us at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that he hopes to play one day. Can you guess what they are?!

His Broadway credits include: Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York, Dear Evan Hansen, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet. Tony Honor for Marcello in Baz Luhrmann’s production of La Bohème. Other NYC credits: Arms and The Man, Call Me Madam at City Center’s Encores! series, Lady in the Dark with Victoria Clark and Knickerbocker Holiday opposite Kelli O'Hara and Victor Garber at Lincoln Center. Tours/International: Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music and Sir Galahad in Spamalot, Fred/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms. Concerts: La Scala in Milan, Tanglewood with the Boston Pops, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Caramoor Festival, the RTE Orchestra in Dublin, Lille National Orchestra (France) and symphonies across the country and around the world. TV/Film: Boogie and The Woman in the Window, a film version of Samuel Barber’s A Hand of Bridge, Papageno in ​​The Magic Flute directed by Kenneth Branagh, recurring roles on Law & Order: SVU and The Game, Blue Bloods, 30 Rock, and Numb3rs.