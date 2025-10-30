BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/30/2025; Jobs In Finance, HR, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/30/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Finance

THE MISSION The McCallum Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enrich the Coachella Valley community through world-class performances, critically acclaimed education experiences, and serving as the desert’s premier performing arts center. ABOUT MCCALLUM THEATRE Located in the heart of Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers—recognized for its artistic excellence, diverse programming, and deep community impact. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Producers for "That Jones Boy! Or, the Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners adapted from Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones."

"That Jones Boy!" is a show-within-a-show about a late 18th Century Theatre company presenting an adaptation of the classic Henry Fielding novel, "Tom Jones." The plot follows our hero from his infancy and childhood (in the prologue) through his years as a young man seeking his place in society. We follow his encounters on the road to London, entanglements with various women and eventually find him on the gallows about to be hanged for a crime he did not commit. He is rescued and at last restor... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Overhire Carpenter

Overhire Carpenter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $27/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -BFA in relevant field or 2 years professional experience -... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Scene Shop Supervisor

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Scene Shop Supervisor Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Bartender

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Inviting Applications for Tenure Track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, invites applications for a full-time, tenure track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre beginning August 2026. The next Assistant Professor of Music Theatre will have demonstrated excellence in teaching acting to students in undergraduate Music Theatre programs. We seek candidates who possess a collaborative spirit suited to enhancing a collegial department culture. For further information and details fo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Human Resources Apprentice

JOB TITLE: Human Resources Apprentice REPORTS TO: Human Resources Generalist FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75 per hour DATES: January 2025 – August 2025 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a Human Resources Apprentice for an eight-month assignment. The apprentice will primarily serve the administrative needs of the team. The successful candidate will assist with day-to-day operati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Designer & Board Operator

The Stamford JCC Performing Arts Department is seeking a passionate and talented individual to join the production team of our winter show as Lighting Designer & Board Op. The Lighting Designer & Board Op will design the lighting of our winter theatre & dance production, The Land of Sweets, and operate the board during the performance. Ideal candidates have experience designing lights for theatrical or dance productions and board operating during tech and the perf... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian (Part-Time)

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Custodian is responsible for all daily cleaning of The Goodman Theatre as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support the Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a well-structured program ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lead Scenic Artist

POSITION BRIEF The Lead Scenic Artist is a key creative and technical role responsible for delivering exceptional scenic finishes that uphold the high level for which 3dx is known. This position requires a deep understanding of theatrical paint methodologies and the ability to collaborate across multiple disciplines. Working closely with the Charge Scenic Artist, the Lead Scenic Artist will interpret renderings, develop samples, and execute a broad range of faux finishes, ensuring each proj... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Abingdon Theatre Company Festival of Short Plays: Seeking Playwrights, Actors, and Directors

Seeking playwrights, directors, and actors for Abingdon Theatre Company's sixth annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater. Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, ATC is thrilled to open submissions for our sixth annual festival of short plays; a festival shedding light on stories by people of color. Playwrights: Short play submissions should be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant | Development Assistant

Position Title: Executive Assistant / Development Assistant Department: Hybrid with Administrative, Artistic, & Development Departments Reports To: Managing Director, Artistic Director Job Type: Full-time, Year-Round, Non-Exempt Salary/Wage: $20.00 per hour Non-Statutory Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: November 2025 Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Executive Assistant / Development Assistant to sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Controller

JOB DESCRIPTION | ASSISTANT CONTROLLER REPORTS TO: Director - Finance FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt SALARY RANGE: $80,000 to $85,000 LOCATION: On-site 100% JOB SUMMARY The Assistant Controller plays a vital role in the financial operations of the McCallum Theatre, ensuring accurate, timely, and transparent accounting and recordkeeping in support of the Theatre’s mission. This position is responsible for maintaining the integrity of financial data, reconciling key accounts, preparing complianc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving

JOB TITLE: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Institutional Giving and Development Operations FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Foundation and Government Giving is the primary fundraiser for foundation and government relationships at The Goodman. This role, in tandem with leadership and volunteer solicitors, works to grow the theater’s base o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

JOB TITLE: Director of Individual Giving REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Institutional Giving & Development Operations FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $100 - 125k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Individual Giving leads the Individual Giving team to achieve ambitious contributed income goals through data-driven strategies including both annual fund and planned giving. As a key collaborator on the Development Team, the D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Vice President TMC Arts

The Music Center seeks an inspiring and strategic individual to lead its cultural programming division, TMC Arts. Reporting directly to the president & CEO, overseeing eight departments and managing a budget of close to $20M, the next senior vice president of TMC Arts will help evolve The Music Center’s public-facing artistic programming, furthering TMC Arts’ reach to serve all Los Angeles County residents. The ideal candidate will have a passion for community-building throughout L.A.’s diverse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Operations Coordinator

The Technical Operations Coordinator is responsible for coordinating and implementing construction plans for all technological and logistical aspects of productions for all sets for the performing arts season. Ensures high quality production standards, safety and proper procedures are followed. Trains students in the areas of stage carpentry, stage electrics, painting, properties. Trains and maintains safety in all categories, to ensure students are competent in tasks associates with carrying... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales Manager

TITLE: Group Sales Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing and Director of Ticketing & Sales Operations STATUS: Full Time/Exempt SALARY: This is a B-18 union position and will be paid based on the negotiated hourly rate and terms. For FY25, that annual rate was $71,572. Candidates are not required to b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Production Manager/Company Manager

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Associate Production Manager/Company Manager. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated knowledge in production management or multiple areas of theatrical production, who is skilled in working with theatrical artists and actors, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicant... (more)

Classes / Instruction: National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) Spring 2026 Semester

Now is the last chance to apply to the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) Spring 2026 Semester! This Spring, for the first time, the National Music Theater Institute (NMTI) will be offered as a stand alone semester program, offering students a robust, specialized curriculum taught by working professionals to build practical skills needed to thrive as a music theater performer. Led by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director of the O’Neill’s ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Submissions Open for 2026 Savannah Musical Theatre Festival

Savannah Rep collaborates with bold artists to create theatre that reflects the values of our region. By championing innovative storytelling, we provide space where diverse voices thrive, inspiring future generations and using theatre as a catalyst for community transformation. After a successful launch in 2025, Savannah Rep is thrilled to announce the second season of the Savannah Musical Theatre Festival, a three-day celebration of brand-new, never-before-produced musicals.... (more)