Best Broadway Shows Currently Playing

What's the best show on Broadway? While the answer to that question will be different for every kind of theatregoer, there are indeed qualifications that make some Broadway shows stand out above others. Below, we've rounded up ten Broadway shows to see in 2023 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and of course, earned Tony Awards.

Kimberly Akimbo

Playing on Broadway at the Booth Theatre

About: Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Why It's One of the Best: Kimberly Akimbo is the reigning Tony winner for Best Musical, meaning it is the show to see this year. Two of its five Tony Awards (eight nominations) went to its stars, Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan, and you can still see them in the production today!

You'll Especially Love It If: You will adore this show if you are a fan of quirky, indie-style movies. This show features quality writing and a heart-warming story.

Some Like It Hot

Playing on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre

About: Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Why It's One of the Best: While Some Like It Hot fell short for Best Musical at the Tony Awards (to Kimberly Akimbo), it is still the most nominated show of the theatre season. Additionally, it won Best Musical at the 2023 Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

You'll Especially Love It If: If you love old school musicals with big dance numbers and catchy music, this is the show for you. You don't even need to be a superfan of the original film to have an amazing time at this musical.

Here Lies Love

Playing on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre

About: This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

Why It's One of the Best: Here Lies Love is the critical darling of the 2023/24 Broadway season (so far). While it remains untested at the Tony Awards, there is no doubt that it will pick up nominations for its innovative storytelling and ground-breaking design.

You'll Especially Love It If: There is no show on Broadway that throws you into the action like Here Lies Love. If you enjoy immersive theatrical experiences, this is the show for you!

& Juliet

Playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre

About: & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Why It's One of the Best: This nine-time Tony-nominated musical earned a massive fanbase in London before transferring to Broadway, where it continues to bring audiences to their feet.

You'll Especially Love It If: If you grew up listening to music of the late 90s and early 2000s, you need no more reason to see this musical. Think the best of Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, tied up in a witty and thoroughly Shakespearean bow.

Hamilton

Playing on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

About: Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Why It's One of the Best: No musical has had as big an impact on pop culture in this century as Hamilton. Not only is it the only Pulitzer Prize winning musical on Broadway right now, but it is perhaps the most celebrated and certainly most talked about piece of theatre in years.

You'll Especially Love It If: This musical deserves all of the hype you've already heard. Yes, you can watch a full version on Disney+, but there is nothing like seeing it live.

Sweeney Todd

Playing on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

About: Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Why It's One of the Best: Sweeney Todd is undeniably one of the most iconic and beloved musicals of all time and this revival does not disappoint. Nominated for eight Tony Awards, this Sweeney continues to play to full houses with its original and epic 26-player orchestration.

You'll Especially Love It If: Not so into happy endings? Love spooky season? This is the musical for you. Also, if you have any kind of reverence for Stephen Sondheim (an who doesn't?), this revival is not to be missed.

Shucked

Playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre

About: What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Why It's One of the Best: One of the most Tony-nominated shows of this year, Shucked is perhaps the biggest surprise of the Broadway season- in a good way. Yes, it's a musical about corn, and yes, it's utterly delightful.

You'll Especially Love It If: Shucked is a little musical with a ton of heart and music you will leave the theatre humming. Plus, it's filled to the brim with laugh-out-loud comedy. If you love puns, you've gotta check it out!

Six

Playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre

About: From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Why It's One of the Best: After a legendary reign in the West End, Six took Broadway by storm as the first new musical to open after the Broadway shutdown of 2020. Now there no way this Tony-winning mega-hit is going anywhere.

You'll Especially Love It If: This musical is one of a kind, no category! Six is all about pop music and girl power. Also if you're into getting home early, this show is only 80 minutes!

Hadestown

Playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre

About: Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Why It's One of the Best: Following acclaimed runs off-Broadway, in Canada, and the UK, Hadestown finally made it to Broadway at swept awards season on its arrival. The Tony winning Best Musical of 2019 is still a hit of mythic proportions.

You'll Especially Love It If: No musical on Broadway sounds quite like Hadestown. Mitchell spent over a decade crafting this musical, and it shows.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Playing on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre

About: Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Why It's One of the Best: The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has grossed over $308 million total sales and over 2.4 million tickets sold. It’s also the longest running Broadway play of this century.

You'll Especially Love It If: You'll watch magic happen right in front of you at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Anyone with any kind of love for the Harry Potter books or films simply must check out this continuation of the beloved franchise.

