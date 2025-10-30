Meet the Cast of OEDIPUS, Now Playing on Broadway

The production stars Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, reprising their roles as Oedipus and Jocasta, respectively.
The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus, an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, will begin performances on Broadway tonight, Thursday, October 30, 2025. The production will officially open on Thursday, November 13 at Studio 54 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement. Meet the cast of Oedipus below!
Mark Strong will reprise his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ and Lesley Manville will reprise her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.' Also reprising their UK roles will be Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They will be joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope.’ The ensemble will feature Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones.
Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.
Mark Strong - Oedipus
Multi-award-winning actor Mark Strong returns to the stage. He previously appeared in A View from the Bridge directed by Ivo van Hove (Young Vic, West End and Broadway—Olivier and Critics Circle Awards for Best Actor and Tony Award nomination); The Red Barn, Patrick Marber’s Closer, Death of a Salesman, Murmuring Judges, Fuente Ovejuna, Napoli Milionaria, King Lear and Richard III (National Theatre); Twelfth Night and Uncle Vanya (Donmar Warehouse—Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor); Speed the Plow (New Ambassadors Theatre); The Iceman Cometh (Almeida Theatre); The Thickness of Skin and The Treatment (Royal Court Theatre); Hess is Dead, The Plantagenets and The Man Who Came To Dinner (RSC). His television credits include Temple (also series Executive Producer); Deep State; Low Winter Sun; The Long Firm (Broadcast Guild Award for Best Actor and BAFTA nomination); Prime Suspect; The Jury; Anna Karenina; Our Friends in the North and the forthcoming Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin with Colin Farrell (HBO) as well as 9 Perfect Strangers (Hulu/Amazon). An acclaimed film actor, he recently appeared in The Critic with Ian McKellen; Dead Shot with Felicity Jones; Nocebo with Eva Green; Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (Netflix) and in The End We Start From with Jodie Comer; Shadow Force opposite Omar Sy and Kerry Washington and Atlas opposite Jennifer Lopez. His other film credits include Todd Field’s Tar with Cate Blanchett; Sam Mendes’ 1917; Miss Sloane with Jessica Chastain; Cruella alongside Emma Stone; The Imitation Game with Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley; The Kingsman films with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth; Before I Go To Sleep with Nicole Kidman; Thomas Alfredson’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy with Gary Oldman; Peter Weir’s The Way Back; John Michael McDonagh’s The Guard; Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood with Russell Crowe; Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law; Martin Campbell’s Green Lantern; The Young Victoria opposite Emily Blunt; Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty; Danny Boyle’s Sunshine; Stephen Gaghan’s Syriana with George Clooney; Roman Polanski’s Oliver Twist and Thomas Vinterberg’s It’s All About Love.
Lesley Manville - Jocasta
Lesley Manville (Jocasta) is a multi-award-winning stage, film and television actress, known for her Emmy- and BAFTA (British Academy Television Award)-nominated role as Princess Margaret in “The Crown,” and her Academy Award- and BAFTA-nominated role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Phantom Thread. She won the Best Actress Olivier Award (2025) for her role as Jocasta in the Oedipus production directed by Robert Icke for Wyndham’s Theatre. Other recent projects include Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer” for Apple TV+ and Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie.” Lesley was featured in Luca Guadagnino’s award-nominated Queer, which premiered at Venice Film Festival; Mr Burton, opposite Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey; and Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Upcoming films include: Jack of Spades, Cold Storage, opposite Liam Neeson, Winter of the Crow, and Midwinter Break. For television, she will reprise her role as Susan Ryeland in the third and final installment of Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland Murder trilogy called “Marble Hall Murders.” Lesley has worked extensively with director Mike Leigh, most notably on Another Year, for which she won the prestigious National Board of Review Best Actress Award and the London Film Critics’ Circle Award (and also received BAFTA and BIFA nominations). Other films with Mike Leigh include All or Nothing (London Film Critics’ Circle Best Actress Award), Topsy-Turvey, Mr. Turner, High Hopes, Secrets & Lies, Vera Drake, and Grown-Ups. Other films include Back to Black, The Critic, Ordinary Love, Let Him Go, Misbehaviour and both Maleficent films. Lesley’s extensive television career has seen her work on many highly acclaimed and award-winning shows, including “Sherwood,” which secured Lesley a BAFTA Supporting Actress nomination. She starred in three seasons of the BBC’s “Mum,” which won her an RTS Comedy Performance Award and two BAFTA nominations. Other TV includes “Citadel,” “Magpie Murders,” "I Am Maria," "Harlots," "Save Me Too," "Talking Heads," "World on Fire," "North and South," "Cranford," and "Other People’s Children" and "Bodily Harm." Upcoming TV roles include "Moonflower Murders" and the second installment of "Citadel" for Amazon. Theatre credits include: Ghosts (Almeida, West End and BAM New York), for which she won a Best Actress Olivier Award and Critics’ Circle Award. She also received Best Actress Olivier nominations for Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Bristol Old Vic, Wyndham’s, BAM New York and LA) and Grief (National Theatre). Other recent theatre includes The Visit at The National Theatre and Talking Heads at the Bridge Theatre. Her early career was dominated by work at The Royal Court Theatre working on new plays including Top Girls; Serious Money; Rita, Sue and Bob Too, and Borderline, as well as classics such as Three Sisters, The Pope’s Wedding, and Saved. For Royal Shakespeare Company: Les Liaisons Dangereuses, As You Like It, The Philistines, and The Wives’ Excuse. For The National Theatre, credits include His Dark Materials, Pillars of the Community, Her Naked Skin, and The Alchemist. For The Old Vic: All About My Mother and Six Degrees of Separation. In the West End: The Cherry Orchard and Some Girls. Lesley was appointed OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2015 and promoted to CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 2021.
Samuel Brewer - Teiresias
Samuel Brewer (Teiresias) was recently nominated for Best West End Debut by The Stage for his role in the West End run of Oedipus. He is Co-Artistic Director of international touring theatre company FlawBored. Their debut show, It’s a Motherf**king Pleasure (which he co-wrote and starred in), won the Untapped Award and went on to be selected as one of the Edinburgh Fringe Five 2023, before touring nationally and internationally (U.S. tour: SoHo Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth and ArtsEmerson). FlawBored’s second show, What’s the F**king Point?, is currently in development and was commissioned by Unlimited. He is currently developing a TV series with The Story Collective. Theatre credits include: It’s a Motherf**king Pleasure (Southbank Centre, various); Frankenstein (Parkwood Theatres); Fahrenheit 451 (Complicité). Development credits include: Odd and the Frost Giants (Unicorn Theatre); Otto Weidt’s Brush and Broom Workshop (Leeds Playhouse); The Sleeping Sword (Development, Watermill Theatre). Other credits: Skulduggery Pleasant: A Small Matter of Impending Catastrophe (Voice Over).
Bhasker Patel - Corin
Bhasker Patel (Corin). Theatre: A Map of the World, Nation, The Royal Hunt of the Sun, Tartuffe, Wicked Yaar, The Magic Carpet, Playing with Fire, No Zealot Like a Convert, and Hebron (Royal National Theatre); The Vote and Silence (Donmar Warehouse); Anthony and Cleopatra (Liverpool Playhouse); Blood, The Great Celestial Cow, Blame it on the Boogie (Royal Court); Timon of Athens (Young Vic); The Comedy of Errors (Octagon Theatre Bolton); A Passage to India (lead role of Dr. Aziz at Farnham Redgrave); Passing (Park Theatre); Macbeth (New York International Festival of the Arts and Half Moon Theatre); Philip Pullman’s Aladdin and the Enchanted Lamp (Bristol Old Vic); Open All Hours (Derby Playhouse); Whale (Sheffield Crucible); Comedians (Belfast Lyric); Hijra (Bush Theatre & Plymouth Theatre Royal); Zameen, Little Clay Cart, Vigilantes, (Arts Theatre Leicester Square); Mr Robinson's Party (Tricycle Theatre); Macbeth, All the Fun of the Fair (Half Moon Theatre); Film Film Film (Shaw Theatre/ACT); Mowgli; My Friends the Monkeys (Polka Theatre); Ramayana (Indian Dance Drama); Wide Eyes Kingdom (BAC- Musical Comedy); The Yeast Factory (Cockpit Theatre); and Before Dawn (Old Red Lion). Television: 12 years playing “Rishi Sharma” in “Emmerdale” (ITV); “Coronation Street,” “Dirty Filthy Love,” “Jewel in the Crown,” “Crown Court,” and “A&E” (ITV/Granada); “Silent Witness,” “Doctor Who,” “The Garden” (BBC TV Pilot/Tiger Aspect); “Spooks,” “Holby City,” “My Family,” “Murder in Mind,” “Only Fools & Horses,” “Birds of a Feather,” “Casualty,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Moving On,” and “The Rain has Stopped” with Sheila Hancock (BBC); “Brookside” (Channel 4)”; “Skins,” “Canterbury Tales - The Sea Captain's Tale,” “Casualty,” “The Lingo Show,” “Holby City” (BBC); “Civvies,” “Keen Eddy,” “NCS,” “Happy Birthday Shakespeare,” “Pure Wickedness,” “This is Dom Jolly,” “The Bill,” “15 Storeys High,” “The Last Detective,” “State of Mind,” “Sea of Souls,” “Roger Roger,” “Funland,” “High Hopes,” “Trial and Retribution, Dalziel and Pascoe”; “Law & Order,” “Compulsion,” “Katy Brand's Big Ass Show.” “Fairy Tales” (Billy Goat), “Holby Blue,” “Game On,” “Two Oranges & A Mango,”and many more. German TV: “Kustenwache - Der Schleuser,” “Die Nacht Hat 17 Stunden,” “Zehn Wahnsinnige Tage (10 Crazy Days),” “Mut.” Film: Drachenfutter (CIVIS Award - Best Lead Actor/Germany), Snowden - Dir: Oliver Stone, Octopussy, Goldeneye - Dir: Martín Campbell, Being Human with Robin Williams - Dir: Bill Forsythe, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Kidulthood, Anuvahood, Sumotherhood, Hanif Kureishi’s My Son the Fanatic and My Beautiful Laundrette, Brothers in Trouble, Wild West, Thunderbirds - with Bill Paxton, Dir: Jonathan Frakes (Working Title); Twin Town, Pulp, The Infidel; Junkhearts, Ashes, "8" Person to Person; Arabian Nights, Immaculate Conception, A Business Affair, Flight, Partition, Don't Stop Dreaming, Mad Dog, It's Not Unusual, Just Inès, Heartless, What's Your Name 41?; Bridget Jones - On the Edge, Don't Stop Dreaming, Indigo, Tenner, Morning Echo, The Family Portrait, Rent, Coffee Table Revolutionaries, Shirin, Friday, Jung, Conviction, The Artist and the Shopkeeper, The End Of It, Making Friends, The Good Men of Leicester, Shona May, as well as many short films. German Film: Call of the Toad, Das Letzte Siegel (Last Sealing Wax), Thank You Mr. President, In Der Kneipe, Transatlantis, Radio: The Archers, Midnight's Dream, My Name is Iqbal Masih, Corner, Raj Quartet, Silver Street, My Brother's Keeper, The Goddess, An Imaginative Experience, An Urn Full of Ashes, Giles Wembley Hogg Goes Off, An Enemy Of The People, Rescue Me, and many more for BBC Radio 3, Radio 4 & BBC World Service.
Jordan Scowen - Eteocles
Jordan Scowen (Eteocles) is a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and will be making his Broadway debut reprising his role of ‘Eteocles’ in Robert Icke’s Olivier awarding winning production of Oedipus. Television credits: “Belgravia: The Next Chapter” (MGM+/Carnival), “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+), “Casualty” (BBC), “Home” (Channel 4), “Urban Myths” (SKY), “Doctors” (BBC). Film Credits: Horrible Histories: The Movie (BBC FILMS). Theatre credits: Oedipus (Wyndham’s Theatre), The History Boys (Wolverhampton Grand).
James Wilbraham - Polyneices
James Wilbraham (Polyneices) is a Welsh actor and graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Television credits include: “Tom Jones” (ITV/PBS), “SAS: Rogue Heroes” (BBC), “In My Skin” (BBC), “Ordinary Lies” (BBC), “Pobol y Cwm” (BBC Wales), “Gwaith/Cartref” (Fiction Factory). Theatre credits include Ikaria (UK tour). Roles at RWCMD include Den (The Electric), Sebastian (All That I Am), Feste/Student (Twelfth Night Remembered), Angelo (Measure for Measure), and Captain Brice (Arcadia).
John Carroll Lynch - Creon
John Carroll Lynch (Creon) has worked with many great filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Clint Eastwood, Miguel Arteta, Karyn Kusama, John Lee Hancock, Pablo Larraín, and the Coen brothers (who cast him opposite Frances McDormand in 1996’s Academy Award-winning film Fargo.) In film, John can currently be seen opposite Eva Victor in her critically acclaimed Sundance hit Sorry, Baby for A24. Other recent film roles include “Dr. Morris” in the Pamela Adlon comedy Babes opposite Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau, a role in She Rides Shotgun opposite Taron Egerton, and “David Dellinger” in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, a performance Time magazine hailed as one of the 10 best of the year. On television, John has appeared as characters that are villainous, scary, quirky, confused and lovable. Highlights include roles on “American Horror Story,” “The Walking Dead,” “Carnivale,” “The Drew Carey Show,” Craig Zobel’s “One Dollar,” “Veep,” and as both “Rick and Wolf Legarski” on David E. Kelley's “Big Sky.” He was recently seen recurring opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the limited series “Gaslit” on Starz, and in “White House Plumbers” on HBO. He can currently be seen starring opposite Maggie Q on Amazon’s hit series “Ballard.” Early in his career, John worked at the Guthrie Theater for eight seasons. His directorial debut, Lucky, was released in 2018 and received accolades both for the film and its star, the late Harry Dean Stanton.
Teagle F. Bougere - Driver
Teagle F. Bougere (Driver). Broadway: The Tempest (Caliban) with Patrick Stewart, A Raisin In The Sun (Asagai) with Phylicia Rashad, and The Crucible directed by Ivo van Hove. London, West End: “Debate, Baldwin vs Buckley” (James Baldwin). Selected television and film: “Queen America” (series regular) with Catherine Zeta-Jones, “Law & Order SVU” (Phillip Baptiste/recurring), “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “The Mist,” “The Path,” “Cosby,” “The Big C,” “The Job,” “A Gifted Man,” “Conviction,” “What The Deaf Man Heard,” eight episodes for the various “Law & Order” franchises. Film: Night At The Museum, The Pelican Brief, Two Weeks Notice, and The Imposters. Selected Off-Broadway includes The New Englanders, Manhattan Theater Club (AUDELCO Award - Lead Actor in a Play); The Beast In the Jungle, Vineyard Theater, directed by Susan Stroman; Is God Is, Soho Rep; A Last Dance For Sybil by Ossie Davis, starring Ruby Dee; and Coriolanus at the New York Shakespeare Festival. Coriolanus was Mr. Bougere’s 13th appearance with the New York Shakespeare Festival Public Theater. Past turns at the festival include Plato in Socrates; Casca in Julius Caesar; and Eros in Antony and Cleopatra, directed by and starring Vanessa Redgrave. Regionally Teagle created the title role in the world premiere stage adaptation of Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man. The production played at Court Theatre in Chicago, Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Boston’s Huntington Theatre. At the Pittsburgh Public Theater, he played The Poet in the one-man show An Iliad. For five seasons (1990-95), he was a member of the resident acting company at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. For Jay.
Ani Mesa-Perez - Lichas
Ani Mesa-Perez (Lichas) is a New York-based American actress. She can currently be seen starring in the Sundance award-winning film Superior, streaming on the Criterion Channel and MUBI. Continuing her relationship with the production team of Superior, Ani recently wrapped Destroy All Girls, her first feature film as both writer and actor. She is a graduate of the Stella Adler Conservatory at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
Olivia Reis - Antigone
Olivia Reis (Antigone). Off-Broadway: Shit. Meet. Fan., Coriolanus. Northwestern: Schiller’s Mary Stuart, Julius Caesar, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, Fefu and Her Friends. TV: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Only Murders in the Building.” Olivia is a graduate of Northwestern University.
Anne Reid - Merope
Anne Reid (Merope) trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in the 1950s. Since then, she has worked extensively across theatre, television and film. Most recently, she starred in the acclaimed television series “The Sixth Commandment,” which was nominated for an International Emmy. Anne received a BAFTA nomination for her performance. She also appeared in five series of “Last Tango in Halifax” alongside Derek Jacobi. Her many other television credits include the Jane Austen adaptation “Sanditon,” “Years and Years” by Russell T. Davies, and two guest appearances in “Doctor Who,” where she memorably played the monstrous Florence Finnegan, sucking the blood from the doctor's neck with a straw! Anne’s stage work includes Out of This World (Cole Porter) at Chichester Festival Theatre, Happy Now? by Lucinda Coxon and Wild Oats, both at The National Theatre, The York Realist by Peter Gill, Epitaph for George Dillon by John Osborne, A Woman of No Importance by Oscar Wilde in the West End, and Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison at the Menier Chocolate Factory. In 2025, she toured in the new play By Royal Appointment by Daisy Goodwin, portraying Queen Elizabeth II. Her film work includes The Mother by Hanif Kureishi, starring alongside Daniel Craig. For this performance, she won the London Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actress and received nominations for both a BAFTA and Best European Actress at the Berlin Film Festival. Anne has also performed her own cabaret in France and London, and in 2015 at 54 Below in New York. She is thrilled to be returning to New York. In recognition of her services to drama, Anne was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2025, she was appointed CBE by King Charles III.
Brian Thomas Abraham - Ensemble
Brian Thomas Abraham (Ensemble). Broadway: Life Of Pi, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Selected Regional: Guthrie Theater, Huntington Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Berkshire Theatre Group, Mark Taper Forum, Geffen Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, San Diego Rep, Laguna Playhouse. Television includes: “The Young and the Restless” (recurring), “Super Pumped,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Shield,” “Drake & Josh,” “As the World Turns,” “Victorious.” Brian is an award-winning audiobook narrator and versatile voice actor, bringing unforgettable villains to life in some of today’s most popular video games. He is a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Denise Cormier - Ensemble
Denise Cormier (Ensemble). Broadway/Tour: The Minutes, Linda Vista, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Graduate. Theatre: Over 30 regional theater companies across the country. Television: “Law & Order,” “Search Party,” “The Affair,” “Law & Order: CI.” 2017 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, The Actors Center member.
Karl Kenzler - Ensemble
Karl Kenzler (Ensemble). Broadway: Fiddler On The Roof, You Can’t Take It With You, Mary Poppins, Twelve Angry Men, The Caretaker, Dinner at Eight, The Heiress. Off-Broadway: Life and Trust (Emursive), Twilight: Los Angeles 1992 (Signature, Lucille Lortel nomination), Peter & The Starcatcher (NYTW, NY premiere), All Our Children (Sheen Center), Usual Girls (Roundabout), Three Wise Guys and Beyond Therapy (TACT), Clinton: The Musical! (NYMF). Hamlet and The Tempest (CSC), Spinning Into Butter (LCT), The Charity That Began At Home and Diana of Dobson’s (Mint Theater), Back From The Front (Working Theater), The Libertine (Theatre Row Theater). TV/Streaming includes: “How To Fix A Drug Scandal,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Marvels,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Madam Secretary,” “Suits,” “Mister Robot,” "House of Cards" (recurring), "Law & Order: SVU" (recurring), "Person of Interest,” "Made in Jersey,” "The Good Wife,” Law & Order,” “Darwin: The Series.” Film: Irresistible, Marvelous, The Woods, Neurotica, Red Flag. Regional theater includes: Two River Theater, Playmakers Rep, Bucks County Playhouse, Denizen Theatre, Williamstown, Barrington Stage, Guthrie, Shakespeare Theater, Old Globe, Chautauqua Theater Company. Training: University of Evansville (BFA), NYU Grad Acting (MFA). Visit: KarlKenzler.com
Oliver Rowland-Jones - Ensemble
Oliver Rowland-Jones (Ensemble) grew up pinging between Dartford in the UK and Washington State. Trained under James Brill of The Neighborhood Playhouse. Credits include Christopher Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Christopher Wren in The Mousetrap. Thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with Oedipus.
